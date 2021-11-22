Cart.com Appoints Tony Puccetti as Chief Delivery Officer

HOUSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cart.com, the first end-to-end ecommerce services provider, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Tony Puccetti as its new Chief Delivery Officer (CDO). With over 27 years of experience spanning ecommerce, retail, operations, brand management, and sales, Puccetti will manage the execution of all client deliverables as Cart.com builds on its recent $98M Series B funding round and a series of major acquisitions, to grow its eCommerce-as-a-Service (ECaaS) platform.

Puccetti joins Cart.com from Blue Acorn iCi, the leading digital consultancy, where he served as COO and spearheaded the company's end-to-end ecommerce services business unit, Shopify Plus practice, and New Business Team. Puccetti's work culminated in the successful acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi by Infosys in 2020 for $125M. Previously, Puccetti served as GM and SVP at Onestop Internet, leading the company's ecommerce operations, strategy, sales, partnerships, and business development initiatives; and COO of Buscemi, a global luxury sneaker company, growing the company before its successful exit to Lion Capital.

A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Puccetti formerly ran his own sales agency, managing the FIFA apparel license during the 2010 World Cup alongside brands like Kappa, Kelme, and Twin City Socks. He also served as Performance Brand Sales Manager for Puma North America, managing the brand's soccer, baseball and running businesses on the West Coast, and growing the North American Puma business from $70M to just under $1B in sales.

"I've spent my career championing fast-growing brands in the retail space, so I recognized instantly that Cart.com's ability to deliver seamless end-to-end ecommerce support and services was a true gamechanger," Puccetti said. "I'm thrilled to be joining the team, and I'm looking forward to helping deliver the services and technologies that brands need to grow their business and realize their full potential in today's omnichannel world."

"Cart.com has built a reputation for making big, bold promises — then delivering on them, and exceeding our customers' expectations as they scale their ecommerce brands," says Omair Tariq, Cart.com CEO. "Tony has the talent and experience we need to continue providing our customers with the bulletproof, utterly reliable services and solutions they need, via a single streamlined and user-friendly ecommerce hub. We're delighted to be welcoming Tony to the Cart.com family, and we're looking forward to working with him to transform the tech-enabled commerce space for merchants of all sizes."

Cart.com is the first end-to-end ecommerce solutions provider delivering a fully integrated and owned suite of software, expert services, and infrastructure to scale businesses online. Founded in September 2020 by experienced ecommerce experts, Cart.com is on a mission to put brands back in charge of their ecommerce journey and their customer relationships as the premiere eCommerce-as-a-Service (ECaaS) provider in the eCommerce services space. Cart.com offers a wealth of business solutions including online store software; digital marketing, fulfillment, and financial services; customer service capabilities; and unified analytics across all areas of commerce and marketing performance. Cart.com allows brands of any size the opportunity to work with a single partner to attain the same capabilities as some of the world's largest companies. For more info: Cart.com , LinkedIn .

