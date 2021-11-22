FORM Announces Steve Manning as Chief Financial Officer

QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FORM , the top field execution platform for teams, today announced Steve Manning as its new Chief Financial Officer. Manning joins FORM with 25 years of experience in enterprise financial planning and analysis in addition to leading strategic growth for early-stage and mid-sized SaaS companies. As FORM creates the world's first Digital Assistant for the Frontline, Manning will play a key role in enabling the organization's vision and spearheading a vigorous growth strategy to prepare FORM for the future.

Steve Manning, new Chief Financial Officer at FORM

Led by Diversis Capital, FORM has a number of strategic acquisitions under its belt, including the GoSpotCheck task management and image recognition platform, Rodio communications technology, and ShelfWise product recognition AI. As a seasoned CFO, Manning will position the company for positive growth by guiding FORM's business priorities and leading a high-performing finance team.

Manning has a B.S. in Finance and Quantitative Methods from Babson University, an MBA in Finance & Accounting from the University of Rochester, and extensive experience developing financial growth strategy for SaaS companies of diverse scale and maturity. Prior to FORM, Manning was the Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Finance at NuView Systems, Inc., where he helped raise two rounds of capital (Series A and B). He then served Aliasware Inc. as the Vice President of Finance before joining Burning Glass Technologies, where he contributed to the company's successful merge with Emsi to create the world's leading labor market analytics firm. "FORM's commitment to innovation and the depth of customers it serves, which are market leaders across categories, were immediate signs of the company's growth trajectory to me," says Manning. "I'm excited to be part of such a talented team with the backing of the proven team at Diversis Capital. We're well-equipped to reach our goals."

Ali Moosani, FORM CEO, is thrilled to have Manning as a key player on the management team. "Steve has an innately strategic and forward-thinking mindset that makes him a perfect growth leader for FORM," he says. "He understands the rigor that's required to take us where we need to go—and I'm confident we'll get there together."

About FORM

FORM powers the world's 2 billion mobile workers as they change companies and industries for good, with mobile technology that improves execution from the frontline. FORM's digital assistant for teams guides daily tasks, boosts communication, and provides leaders with real-time intelligence to drive faster actions and better decisions. FORM activates and connects teams in the field—with leaders, missions, and each other—so they can deliver success in the enterprise. FORM solutions have been deployed by Fortune 500 companies and customers around the world. To learn more, visit www.FORM.com .

FORM, the leading field execution platform for enterprise teams (PRNewsfoto/FORM)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FORM