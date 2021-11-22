InsightRX's Precision Medicine Technology to Help Improve Care for Patients Receiving Stem Cell Transplants Cloud-based precision dosing intelligence platform supports safer, more effective administration of busulfan, fludarabine, and anti-thymocyte globulin for patients at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightRX, which provides a cloud-based precision dosing platform to help guide treatment decisions, today announced that Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) has implemented its precision dosing platform to tailor dosing of certain chemotherapy and immunosuppressive drugs used in the administration of stem cell transplants to patients with hematological malignancies and other cancers.

InsightRX is a healthcare technology company that has developed a cloud-based platform for precision medicine and clinical analytics designed to individualize treatment at the point of care. The platform leverages patient-specific data, pharmacology models, and machine learning to understand each patient's unique pharmacological profile and can be integrated seamlessly within a clinical workflow. (PRNewsfoto/InsightRX)

The InsightRX Nova platform helps to select patient-specific doses of the chemotherapy drugs busulfan and fludarabine, as well as the immunosuppressant anti-thymocyte globulin (ATG), for adult and pediatric patients receiving stem cell transplants.

Stem cell transplants typically are preceded by a chemotherapeutic conditioning regimen that destroys cancer cells and suppresses a patient's immune response to the donor cells. The dose needed to achieve the desired drug exposure is not standardized and differs based on individual patient factors such as weight, height, underlying health, metabolism, and previous drug levels.

Precision dosing is critical to maximizing the effectiveness of conditioning regimens, which have a "narrow therapeutic window," as their dose must be high enough to prevent disease relapse or graft failure, but low enough to avoid harmful side effects. In the case of busulfan and fludarabine, these can include life-threatening conditions such as sinusoidal obstruction syndrome (SOS), which damages the liver, and acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD), which occurs when donor cells attack the organs and tissues of the host following a stem cell transplant. The five-year cumulative mortality rate for leukemia patients receiving a stem cell transplant is about 50%, with relapse, infection, and GvHD as the leading causes of death.

"We're proud to collaborate with Memorial Sloan Kettering as it continues to innovate in cancer treatment and research to improve care and outcomes for patients," said Sirj Goswami, PhD, CEO and co-founder of InsightRX. "This reflects a growing focus on expanding precision medicine beyond selection of targeted drugs to ensure that each patient receiving complex medications gets the right dose for them."

The cloud-based InsightRX Nova precision dosing platform uses patient-specific data, pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) models, and Bayesian forecasting to understand a patient's unique pharmacological profile and guide treatment decisions.

A second-generation Bayesian pharmacokinetic (PK) model co-developed by InsightRX and researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), showed unprecedented accuracy and precision at achieving busulfan dosing targets in a 2020 study of busulfan conditioning prior to hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HCTs) for myeloid cancers such as chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The InsightRX Apollo real-time analytics platform captures and reports on clinical and operational metrics to drive pharmacy quality improvement efforts.

