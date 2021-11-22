InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Assist People with Stuttering Impairments (MTN-3461)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to help myself as well as others overcome difficulties with stuttering and become more fluent speakers," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the SPEECH FLOW. My design can be used with everyday activities and for public speaking situations."

The invention provides an effective assistive device for an individual with a stuttering impairment. In doing so, it helps the user maintain the cadence, rhythm and flow of their speech. As a result, it could help to reduce difficulties and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a discreet design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with stuttering impairments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3461, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

