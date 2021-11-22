NiSource named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for eighth consecutive year - One of only seven U.S. utility companies on the 2021 list

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) - North America for the eighth consecutive year, in recognition of the company's sustainable business practices. NiSource is one of only seven U.S. utility companies on the 2021 list. The index is made up of sustainability leaders identified through a rigorous assessment of their environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

"The inclusion of NiSource in the DJSI for an eighth consecutive year demonstrates our strong commitment to ESG principles," said NiSource President and CEO Joe Hamrock. "People must be at the center of a sustainable energy future, and we are living that commitment in our relationships with customers, stakeholders and employees. I'm proud that we have improved our ranking in all three areas – environmental, social and governance."

NiSource is well on its way toward achieving a 90% reduction in Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared with 2005 levels, thanks to modernization of natural gas infrastructure and a transition to more sustainable electric generation. The company plans to retire all coal-fired generation between 2026 and 2028, to be replaced by lower cost, reliable and more sustainable options.

"We congratulate NiSource for being included in the DJSI - North America," said Manjit Jus, global head of ESG research and data for S&P Global, which publishes the index. "A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is testament to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency."

Recent NiSource Sustainability Progress

NiSource continues to execute on initiatives with significant environmental benefits:

As part of its customer-centric "Your Energy, Your Future" program, NiSource's NIPSCO subsidiary recently retired two units of its largest coal-fired generating station and intends to retire all remaining coal units by 2026-2028

NIPSCO plans to have 14 renewable energy projects in service by the end of 2023

NiSource will evaluate hydrogen and emerging storage technologies as pathways toward further de-carbonization

Pipeline modernization programs have reduced methane emissions from gas mains and service lines by nearly 40% since 2005

The company's social impact includes strong commitments to safety and customer satisfaction:

NiSource invested about $1.7 billion in gas and electric safety and modernization programs in 2020, replacing 274 miles of priority pipe, 1,380 electric poles and 37 miles of underground electric cable

Recently released Columbia Gas and NIPSCO apps make it convenient for customers to pay bills and manage their service

The NiSource Charitable Foundation has made significant contributions to COVID-19 relief efforts

Governance is a key priority:

NiSource's independent board of directors has been refreshed in recent years, and includes a balance of tenures with nine of its 12 members having served six years or less

The recent Anti-Bribery and Corruption Policy is one element in a strong culture of ethics and compliance

Information on NiSource's sustainability progress can be found at www.nisource.com/sustainability.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index - North America. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. NI-F

