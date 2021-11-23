Avanir Pharmaceuticals Delivers Caregiver Support Bags in Honor of National Family Caregivers Month

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor and recognition of National Family Caregivers Month, employees from Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc. assembled 1,000 caregiver support bags that were delivered to local caregiver support programs at Alzheimer's Orange County and the Community Resource Center for Aging at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Avanir delivered several of the caregiver bags to the Community Resource Center for Aging at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital. Pictured are: Deborah Weirick, Director of Community and Donor Relations at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital; Kathy Rust, Director of Community Engagement at Solheim Senior Community; Adria Navarro, Program Manager, Community Resource Center for Aging (CRCA), USC Verdugo Hills Hospital; and Tori Boyer, Care Counselor, Alzheimer's Greater Los Angeles.

According to the 2020 Caregiving in the U.S. report conducted by AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving, more than 53 million Americans — or one in five — are serving as caregivers.i Caregivers were especially affected during the pandemic as services they relied upon were impacted. To show support for caregivers, Avanir employees volunteered their time to create the support bags that included a tote bag, blanket, snack, and a list of caregiving resources from Caregiver Action Network (CAN).

"Supporting caregivers is central to our mission at Avanir as we work to deliver solutions to help improve the lives of patients and their care communities," said Wa'el Hashad, president and CEO, Avanir Pharmaceuticals. "The heartfelt effort our teams put into creating these support packages, and the opportunity to work alongside Caregiver Action Network, has brought our mission to life as we recognize the vital role that caregivers play."

That critical role is the primary focus of CAN, a nonprofit organization that provides free education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers. The organization kicked off its National Family Caregivers Month campaign on Nov. 1. This year's campaign, #CaregiverAnd, encourages caregivers to celebrate the passions and interests that enrich their own lives.

John Schall, CEO of CAN, elaborated on the importance of this special month, "National Family Caregivers Month is a time to recognize and honor family caregivers across the country. At Caregiver Action Network, we work to raise awareness of family caregiver issues and help increase support for family caregivers who are playing this vital role in patients' lives."

In 2020, more than 11 million Americans served as family caregivers for patients with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias — care that required 15.3 billion hours of unpaid assistance valued at $256.7 billion.ii Many caregivers assumed their responsibilities without any training or preparation, and in the face of the pandemic, making the resources provided by CAN and related organizations critical to their health and well-being.

To learn more about CAN and National Family Caregivers Month, visit https://www.caregiveraction.org.

About Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative central nervous system (CNS) solutions to improve the lives of patients and their care communities. For more information about Avanir, visit https://www.avanir.com.

Avanir is a subsidiary of Otsuka America, Inc. (OAI), a holding company established in the U.S. in 1989. OAI is wholly owned by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a global healthcare company with the corporate philosophy, "Otsuka-people creating new products for better health worldwide."

About Otsuka

Otsuka researches, develops, manufactures and markets innovative and original pharmaceutical products for the treatment of diseases and nutraceutical products for the maintenance of everyday health. In pharmaceuticals, Otsuka is a leader in the challenging area of mental health and also has research programs on several under-addressed diseases including tuberculosis, a significant global public health issue. These commitments illustrate how Otsuka is a "big venture" company at heart, applying a youthful spirit of creativity in everything it does.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The Otsuka group of companies employed 47,000 people worldwide and had consolidated sales of approximately $13.4 billion in 2020.

Visit Otsuka Pharmaceutical's global website at https://www.otsuka.co.jp/en.

About Caregiver Action Network

Caregiver Action Network is the nation's leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the parents of children with special needs, to the families and friends of wounded soldiers; from a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS, to adult children caring for parents with Alzheimer's disease. CAN reaches caregivers on multiple platforms. CAN (the National Family Caregivers Association) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.

