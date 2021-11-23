DHI Group, Inc. to Present at The Benchmark Company Discovery One-On-One Virtual Investor Conference on December 2, 2021

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that DHI's CEO, Art Zeile will be participating in the Benchmark Company Discovery One-on-One Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Event: Benchmark Company Discovery One-on-One Virtual Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Available for One-on-One Meetings

To schedule a one-on-one meeting or for more information, please contact the Benchmark Company conference coordinators at events@benchmarkcompany.com or DHI Group's investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at ir@dhigroupinc.com.

About The Benchmark Company Discovery Conference

The Annual Benchmark Company Discovery Conference is hosted by The Benchmark Company, a boutique investment banking firm headquartered in New York, with regional offices across the country. Benchmark provides Research, Sales, Trading, and Investment Banking services to public and private companies, institutional and high net worth investors, and family offices. The conference is regularly attended by more than 150 institutional investors and will feature approximately 50 presenting companies.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patent-pending algorithms manage over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Investor Contact

MKR Investor Relations Inc.

Todd Kehrli

310-625-4462

ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli

VP Engagement

212-448-8288

media@dhigroupinc.com

