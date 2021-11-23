InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Fishing Accessory for Boats (JMC-2347)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to utilize a fish finder transducer that could result in more productive and enjoyable fishing trips," said an inventor, from Saint Marys, Ohio, "so I invented the TROLL CONTROL. My design eliminates the need to mount the transducer in a stationary position under a boat or directly to the trolling motor."

The patent-pending invention provides a more thorough way for a fisherman on a boat to scan the water for fish. In doing so, it allows the fisherman to continue to steer the boat in any direction. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could increase the chances of catching fish. The invention features an effective design that can be installed in 5 minutes and deployed in under 10 seconds, so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts on boats. Additionally, it eliminates the need to drill holes in the boat, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JMC-2347, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

