OATS from AARP Launches GivingTuesday Campaign to Ensure Older Adults Can Continue to #ShineOnline at Senior Planet

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the month of November, Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP announced the launch of the #ShineOnline GivingTuesday campaign to raise funds for its landmark national program, Senior Planet from AARP. Senior Planet has helped thousands of older adults thrive in the digital world. The organization is setting its highest GivingTuesday fundraising goal ever this year of raising $50,000 by November 30, which includes up to $20,000 matched by OATS board members.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Senior Planet has offered all of its classes and workshops online, empowering more older adults than ever before to access their classes, services, and workshops. From January-August 2021, older adults engaged in Senior Planet's online programming over 244,266 times. In a recent survey of almost 900 participants, 73% said that being an active participant in Senior Planet provided them with a feeling of community as places have closed for in-person programming during the pandemic.

The GivingTuesday campaign will help ensure that Senior Planet can continue to help older adults across the country use technology and #ShineOnline.

"At Senior Planet, we believe that a diverse community of passionate older adults can change the way we age—and ultimately change the world for the better," said Thomas Kamber, Executive Director of Older Adults Technology Services from AARP. "We are asking for your support on GivingTuesday so we can continue to bring together older adults as they #ShineOnline and continue to show how a resilient and engaged community can help everyone live healthier, more connected lives."

"We've formed a wonderful community of people who support each other through tough times. I have friends all across the country now! Volunteering at Senior Planet is what got me through the pandemic," said Senior Planet supporter, Dave Taenzer.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, created in 2012 and celebrated annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the United States. It is a day and a movement that encourages people to give back in whatever way they can whether that be through charitable donations, volunteering, reaching out to others to combat loneliness, or supporting local community fridges or pantries.

About OATS

Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP helps older adults learn to use and leverage technology to transform their lives and their communities. Through its flagship program, Senior Planet, OATS works closely with older adults to create extraordinary experiences in-person and online. As one of AARP's charitable affiliates, the mission of OATS from AARP is "to harness the power of technology to change the way we age." To learn more, visit www.oats.org or follow @OlderAdultsTech on social media.

