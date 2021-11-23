powercloud forms strategic alliance with Advizzo

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- powercloud, the world's fastest growing billing system in the energy and utilities industry, announced today a partnership agreement with Advizzo, one of the nation's top behavioral analytics and data companies for utilities.

This new alliance will bring Advizzo platform together with powercloud's service offerings as it seeks to help North American energy and water companies unlock new sources of value creation and deploy new user experiences towards decarbonization. Advizzo is widely recognized by leveraging Behavioral Sciences to transform multiple dimensions of customer data—such as energy and water consumption, demographics, and user interactions—into deep, accurate and actionable insights.

"While energy and utility companies say that they are charting a path for the future, their back-of-office operations are stuck in neutral," said Steven Dawson, Vice President & Country Manager for powercloud North America. "Working together with Advizzo, powercloud is charting a course to put more power in customers' hands, when and where they want it."

Dawson said that Advizzo will be offered as part of powercloud's Appstore, and offers another example how powercloud is transforming the industry by integrating behavioral data insights into existing utility workflows.

"powercloud embraces the same principles of innovation and Behavioural design-thinking ahead, as we are both focused on digitally transforming how utility companies and their customers access data insights," said Julien Lancha, Chief Customer Officer of Advizzo. "Advizzo constantly evolves with partners who share our vision of redefining utilities' customer experience. We find new ways of working together to drive more sustainable growth for everyone."

Dawson said that Advizzo and powercloud will introduce its alliance more detailed to North American utility professionals during it's upcoming Webinar in January, serving the electric, gas and water/wastewater utility sectors. The webinar will showcase efficiencies and innovations that have helped energy and water companies across Europe optimize their financial resources. It will give a view of what companies in the United States should expect to experience next. Don't miss this opportunity and register to our upcoming webinar soon

powercloud, the fastest growing billing system in the industry, promotes the development of innovative energy brands and green offers making existing suppliers, network & metering point operators, and municipal utilities ready, relevant and agile for customers and markets alike. powercloud has been offering an open SaaS solution for the energy industry since 2012 and is currently the market leader with more than 200 customers. powercloud already manages around 8 million contractual relationships with an associated turnover of around €6 billion – with another 20 million contracts in the process of being migrated today.

Advizzo is one the fastest growing behavioral science SaaS company worldwide. Advizzo transforms the way customers think about their energy and water consumption, and helps utilities reduce carbon emissions. Advizzo is currently processing billions of data points and serves almost 3,000,000 households globally whilst enabling customer-led engagement to meet a wide spectrum of decarbonization challenges. With significant experience in both utility and software industries, the founders sought to combine Data Science, Cloud Computing and Behavioral Science to solve water and energy issues faced by utility companies. Our vision: We believe in a world where everyone can use their data better to consume the energy and water they need more sustainably, as well as reducing their Carbon footprint. Our mission: We use Behavioral Science to enrich people's lives, using insights from their own household data through their energy and water providers. This will change the way people think and behave towards electricity, gas and water consumption.

