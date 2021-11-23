South Florida PBS Health Channel Presents…HOPE IS HERE

MIAMI, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hope…. Courage…. Resilience. When the odds are against us, these are the qualities that keep us moving forward. Hope allows us to embrace the living of life one day at a time, with gratefulness and mindfulness.

HOPE IS HERE features inspiring and uplifting, relevant and refreshing, personal stories told by cancer survivors, their families, and the loved ones of those who lost the fight against this "emperor of all maladies" and sparked a movement that gives added meaning to their lives. Their moving stories show how the light of hope is salvaged from depths of despair.

The first half-hour episode will focus on Bonnie J. Addario, activist, educator and author of the book, The Living Room, which focuses on the impact of lung cancer on the lives of its victims. Each month a new episode of HOPE IS HERE will introduce inspirational people who have been touched by cancer, and their recollections full of hope and survival, even amidst hardship and loss.

Lung Cancer is the second most common cancer in both men and women, but recent strides in research and survivorship for the lung cancer community is offering – Hope. South Florida PBS aspires to instill optimism to all suffering from cancer with its new program, HOPE IS HERE premiering on its Health Channel, November 29, at 1 PM and 7 PM.

Learn more about HOPE IS HERE. Check out our Lung Cancer Resource page here.

About the Health Channel:

AllHealthGo is South Florida PBS' exciting new digital health media venture that is building a trusted source of health and wellness information for consumers hungry for information and understanding. Through AllHealthGo's Health Channel, the only 24/7 health and wellness TV channel in the country, we connect you with medical and well-being specialists in real-time, promoting healthier lifestyle options. In partnership with prestigious organizations, the service aims to empower you with the most up-to-date information, enabling you to take more control of your and your family's health. To complement the live interactions with medical and well-being specialist, AllHealthGo offers a robust companion digital platform that provides access to specialized services.

