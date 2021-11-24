Award-Winning Orange County Architectural Firm Gives Thanks

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2022 ends, it's the time of year to reflect on the past and look forward to the future. As Architectural Design Collaborative (ADC) evolves to meet the needs of their clients and staff in a pandemic era, they are grateful for the incredible successes they've experienced along the way.

"We are very thankful for our amazing employees, clients, consultants and vendors that contributed to the outstanding projects we have produced this year," stated Craig Chinn, President and Principal of ADC. "While many businesses have struggled and even closed, we feel incredibly fortunate to have flourished in a most unprecedented time."

As ADC continues to raise the bar on their creative design projects, it's their clients support and their team's dedication that has contributed to the vision set forth by the company's leaders.

Architecture Design Collaborative embraces an open, creative, competitive, and dynamic environment for their employees and collaborators. They work in the "Blue Oceans" where ideas meet the design.

Equal parts art, physics, and culture, when properly combined, ADC creates impactful environments that provide experiential frameworks for long-lasting memories. They approach each project from an individualized perspective that fits within the context of its surroundings. A fresh unique experience that is unexpected but feels right in the design.

There is no one size fits all in great design, ADC approaches each project with a fresh look and provides numerous creative concepts to share. They pride themselves on solving problems in a creative and collaborative way.

ADC works with clients as their partners, with cities as their advocates, with consultants as their teammates, and with vendors and suppliers as their design inspiration to create the very best projects from initial concepts to construction documents. Their collaboration efforts during the construction phase makes for a smoother build for the clients and the general contractors.

As a Top 25 Architecture Design Firm ADC's philosophy of diverse design has led to national and international recognition, servicing clients nationwide and offering multi-disciplinary architectural, planning, and interior design services. ADC specializes in mixed-use, residential, retail, and commercial projects.

