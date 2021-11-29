Consumers Energy Again Provides Holiday Cheer with $750,000 for Gift Cards in Over 60 Michigan Communities

JACKSON, Mich., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is again celebrating the holidays by helping shoppers and Michigan's local businesses, providing $750,000 in matching gift cards in 63 communities through its "Our Town" effort.

Consumers Energy is providing holiday shoppers with a dollar-for-dollar match for gift cards they buy through local Chambers of Commerce and downtown organizations, doubling the amount they can spend at downtown businesses. Consumers Energy is providing $5,000 to $40,000 in each community.

"Consumers Energy is excited to again support Michigan's small businesses and communities we serve this holiday season," said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy's vice president of customer experience. "'Our Town' made an impact across Michigan last year, and we look forward to seeing the program's dollars and shoppers give a boost to shops and restaurants in their hometowns."

"Small businesses will be the engine that powers Michigan as we continue to rebound from the pandemic. We appreciate Consumers Energy's commitment to those businesses and our communities by bringing back 'Our Town' this holiday season," said Rich Studley, Michigan Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

Shoppers can earn the matching dollars when they buy gift cards directly from local chambers and downtown organizations. People should contact their local Chamber of Commerce or downtown association to buy gift cards. The Our Town support will be available while gift cards last.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

