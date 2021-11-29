Fibocom becomes the newest member of the OnGo Alliance to advance innovative CBRS commercialization, allowing fast, reliable and secure connectivity for remote education, remote work, IIoT and more.

Fibocom Joins OnGo Alliance to Speed Commercial Adoption of CBRS Solutions Fibocom becomes the newest member of the OnGo Alliance to advance innovative CBRS commercialization, allowing fast, reliable and secure connectivity for remote education, remote work, IIoT and more.

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, announces that it has joined the OnGo™ Alliance, an industry organization dedicated to supporting the adoption of LTE solutions for the 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS).

OnGo Alliance membership covers the entire network ecosystem, including operators, service providers, equipment manufacturers, software developers and more. As a member, Fibocom positions itself as an enabler that brings wireless communication technology to addresses the sophisticated needs of a number of IoT scenarios, such as remote education, remote work, IIoT, etc.

"I am delighted to have Fibocom joining the OnGo Alliance," said Alan Ewing, OnGo Alliance Executive Director. "Fibocom will bring its technical expertise and experience to help deepen the adoption of CBRS in the market as well as add to the number of IoT deployments and use cases."

"CBRS spectrum availability represents an unprecedented opportunity for many industries to meet wireless connectivity challenges," said Ron Friedman, VP of Americas Sales Dept., Fibocom. "By joining the OnGo Alliance, Fibocom emphasizes our commitment to a large-scale deployment of CBRS, which will provide every industry with reliable, cost-effective, and scalable wireless communication solutions."

In September 2021, Fibocom introduced the LTE-A Category 6 wireless communication module FM101-CG. Featuring 3GPP Release 12 capabilities, the FM101-CG module is exclusively designed to advance the commercial deployment of products operating in the CBRS spectrum. Powered by the Snapdragon® X12+ LTE Modem from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the module supports LTE TDD Band 42/43/48 and delivers maximum data rates of up 260 Mbps downlink and 30 Mbps uplink. FM101-CG adopts M.2 form factor measuring 30.0*42.0*2.3mm.

Along with abundant functionalities such as DFOTA, VoLTE and Audio, the Fibocom FM101-CG module supports multi-constellation GNSS receiver, including GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo, for high-performance positioning and navigation. It also supports multiple operating systems (Linux/ Android/ Windows), various Internet protocols as well as a rich set of digital interfaces (USIM, USB 3.0/2.0, PCIe 2.0 and PCM/I2S), allowing much flexibility and ease of integration for customer's application. The module has been certified by FCC/ RoHS/ HF/ TSCA/ Reach/ CE.

At present, the engineering samples of FM101-CG are available for product testing and development, which provides solution that help device OEMs and systems designers with their innovative new products, optimizing business operations and processes.

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions in the sector of IoT (Internet of Things), as well as the first stock-listed (Stock Code:300638) wireless module provider in China. We provide end-to-end IoT wireless communication solutions for telecom operators, IoT equipment manufacturers, and IoT system integrators. With over two decades' engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of independently developing high-performance wireless communication modules including 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, Android Smart, Automotive, WCDMA/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS, Wi-Fi, GNSS, etc. Besides reliable, convenient, safe and intelligent IoT communication solutions for almost all vertical industries, we are also geared to customize the best and optimal IoT modules and solutions catering to your special requirements.

