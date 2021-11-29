Target Hospitality to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Leveraged Finance Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality", "Target" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TH), North America's largest provider of vertically-integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services, today announced that it will present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 3:45 pm Eastern Time (2:45 pm Central Time).
The event will be broadcast live via webcast. A link to the webcast will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website at www.TargetHospitality.com.
A replay of the presentation will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website for a limited time.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality is North America's largest provider of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States. Target builds, owns and operates a customized and growing network of communities for a range of end users through a full suite of value-added solutions including premium food service management, concierge, laundry, logistics, security and recreational facilities services.
Investor Contact
Mark Schuck
(832) 702 – 8009
ir@targethospitality.com
