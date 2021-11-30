ABB Takes Action in Fight Against Climate Change

FORT SMITH, Ark., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As concern continues to grow with the advancing effects of climate change, ABB is championing a proactive energy efficiency movement to educate U.S. industrial leaders about the challenges that contribute to energy wastage and environmental sustainability. By joining ABB in this endeavor, U.S. businesses have an opportunity to collectively reduce energy consumption, significantly slow the rate at which they are contributing to climate change, and mitigate the risk of overregulation in their industry.

ABB seeks to share innovative new generation energy-efficient technology with industrial leaders to demonstrate the tangible solutions available for effective, immediate improvements to climate change.

These goals can be achieved by upgrading outdated industrial infrastructure with new generation energy-efficient technologies, such as high-efficiency motors and variable speed drives. The potential impact of this solution is illustrated in a recent report entitled U.S. Industrial and Commercial Motor System Market Assessment Report, co-authored by research scientist Dr. Prakash Rao, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, which highlights where some of the most prominent sources of energy wastage exist in our industrial and commercial infrastructure.

While the nature of ABB's mission is alone reason enough to join in the company's energy efficiency movement, the solutions offered by ABB make it all the more compelling. In most cases, according to ABB's NEMA Motor Division President Jesse Henson, the savings as a result of a company's increased energy efficiency can achieve a full return on the cost to install new generation technology within approximately two years of the original investment.

"While the adverse effects of climate change persist, ABB is investing in technologies which can help us all reduce our impact on the environment," Henson said. "We now offer the most energy-efficient motors and drives in the industry, so we are choosing to actively lead that discussion and educate our industrial partners on how they can reduce their electricity consumption and effectively slow the rate of climate change in the process."

On December 8th, ABB is hosting an exclusive virtual roundtable discussion to explore the high-efficiency solutions currently available on the market today and explain the proper course for affordable integration. Select guests will have an opportunity to hear from Dr. Prakash Rao, Jesse Henson and ABB Motion President Morton Wierod. To submit your name for consideration to attend ABB's exclusive guest list, email the event's coordinator by clicking here.

For more information on how commercial and industrial leaders can proactively take part in the energy efficiency movement being championed by ABB, by implementing simple solutions that address mounting concerns over the changing environmental, business and regulatory landscape in the U.S., follow US ABB Motors and Drives on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter or visit https://new.abb.com/us/us-motion-business-area/.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

ABB Motion keeps the world turning, while saving energy every day. Our pioneering drives, motors, generators, and traction converters are driving the low-carbon future for industries, cities, infrastructure and transportation. Through our global presence we are always close to serve our customers. With our products and services we help them optimize energy efficiency, improve safety and reliability and achieve precise control of their applications. https://new.abb.com/us/us-motion-business-area/

