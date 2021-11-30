Local BC Brand Big Mountain Foods Launches Online Across the US Using Vejii's Platform

The companies have also entered into a marketing agreement to help Big Mountain Foods gain national exposure in the US market

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec, 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd. ("the Company'' or "Vejii"), announced today their partnership with Big Mountain Foods ("BMF"). BMF is a women-owned, and family-operated company in the heart of Vancouver, British Columbia. Established in 1987, BMF produces naturally vegan products.

Led by Kimberly and Jasmine Chamberland, the natural vegan food manufacturer has entered into an agreement with Vejii for distribution and marketing services; including social and email marketing, Pay Per Click ("PPC") targeted ads, as well as a strategic User Generated Content ("UGC") campaign in collaboration with Vejii's internal marketing team. Along with supporting the plant-based community, Big Mountain Foods also aims to have their facility be zero-waste by 2025, aligning with Vejii's sustainability initiatives.

Big Mountain Foods, known for its innovation and award-winning products including the prestigious NEXTY Award in 2021, recently launched Lion's Mane Mushroom Crumble, an extension to their crumbles and grounds line. Made with a trio of mushrooms including Lion's Mane, Portobello, and Shiitake, Lion's Mane Mushroom Crumble is packed with a powerhouse of health benefits and is already in demand across North America. Launching in early 2022 is another first to market innovation, Superfood Fava Tofu, and Super Smoked Fava Tofu. Superfood Fava Tofu will be the only soy-free tofu in-market and contains 45% more protein than leading tofu brands. Big Mountain Foods products are expected to arrive at Vejii's US fulfillment center in December and will be available immediately, with marketing expected to start in January 2022.

Vejii is a digital marketplace and fulfillment platform offering thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products, from hundreds of vendors in a centralized, online shopping experience. The Vejii marketplace was built to make it easy for brands like Big Mountain Foods to rapidly scale sales and distribution nationally and internationally. Vejii will be supporting the company in reaching national exposure across the United States.

Vejii has created a consolidated platform for a community of ethically-aligned consumers, with the intention of bettering our planet by supporting sustainable living, allowing brands to reach national exposure, utilizing Vejii's infrastructure of data, tech, marketing, and logistics.

"As a family-owned business, we pride ourselves on aligning with companies that have shared values, Vejii is that perfect partner," says Jasmine Byrne, Big Mountain Foods President. "Vejii has built a very unique community that aligns perfectly with our brand. To be able to expedite our marketing efforts with this marketing agreement is something we are very excited about."

"The Vejii marketplace was built for rapid scale allowing brands to reach national exposure utilizing Vejjii's existing infrastructure of data, tech, marketing, and logistics," said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii. "This partnership with Big Mountain Foods is a great example of how we are able to help brands scale internationally. I look forward to building similar partnerships with new innovative brands in the plant-based and sustainable community."

About Big Mountain Foods

Kimberly Chamberland and Jasmine Byrne founded Big Mountain Foods in 1987. They have focused on product innovation while remaining true to their core value of creating food that they would proudly serve their own families. All products are sold fresh and are free of gluten, nuts, soy, halal, certified vegan, and non-GMO verified. Products can be found in retailers such as Whole Foods, Loblaws, Sobeys, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, and WinCo. Big Mountain Foods remains family-owned and operated and has taken on no investors since its inception. bigmountainfoods.com

About Vejii Holdings Ltd.

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C., Vejii is a unified digital marketplace and fulfillment platform featuring thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products from a growing list of hundreds of vendors. The platform offers an easy-to-use, omnichannel experience for both vendors and buyers, leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to elegantly connect brands with a targeted consumer base, both organically and through specialized marketing programs. Dynamic fulfillment services empower brands to offer fast and reliable delivery, with ongoing engagement being driven through features like smart lists, subscription programs, reordering functions, sampling programs, and more.

