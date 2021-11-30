To keep the holiday shellebrations going, the maker of the PLANTERS® brand is helping turn your past into presents with the PLANTERS® brand nutstalgia gift box giveaway

MR. PEANUT® And Reginald VelJohnson Bring Nutstalgia Back To The Holidays With New Music Video And Original Song "A Nutty Holiday" To keep the holiday shellebrations going, the maker of the PLANTERS® brand is helping turn your past into presents with the PLANTERS® brand nutstalgia gift box giveaway

AUSTIN, Minn., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The maker of the PLANTERS® brand and MR. PEANUT® are feeling particularly nutstalgic this holiday season after many families spent a year apart and are teaming up with Reginald VelJohnson to shellebrate being able to come together again with loved ones for the holidays with a new music video.

The new music video, featuring original song "A Nutty Holiday," throws it back to the grooves of past decades and features Reginald VelJohnson decking the halls, shoulder pads and all. As VelJohnson gets into the holiday spirit, he and the PLANTERS® brand remind fans that no matter how much the fads change throughout the years, what always adds substance to the holiday season is spending it with the ones you love and the nuts you crave.

"I'm excited to team up with the PLANTERS® brand to create the new music video, 'A Nutty Holiday,' to kick off the holiday celebrations," said VelJohnson. "The video was a lot of fun to make and brought up a lot of memories of how I've celebrated the holidays throughout the years. No matter how nutty things got, my family and I always came together to celebrate around great nuts. After all, it's those around you who make the season special."

Fans can also join in on the holiday shellebrations as the PLANTERS® brand turns your past into presents with the nutstalgia gift box giveaway. These limited-edition holiday boxes include retro PLANTERS® brand swag, classic board games, a Bluetooth cassette boombox and a classic movie on DVD. No DVD player? No problem. Fans will also receive a code so they can download the movie electronically.

"Over the past 115 years, the PLANTERS® brand has been a part of everyone's holiday celebrations. We are excited to keep this tradition alive by kicking off the holidays with a new music video featuring Reginald VelJohnson that reminds people what truly adds substance to the season," said Jaynee Dykes, associate marketing director for the PLANTERS® brand. "We also want to spread the holiday cheer directly to our fans with our nutstalgia gift boxes, bringing people from past and present generations together to celebrate this season in a memorable way after a year apart."

The PLANTERS® brand is continuing to perform little acts of extraordinary substance by giving away these nutstalgia gift boxes to fans to keep or pass along as their own act of substance this holiday season. With these nutstalgia gift boxes, we are helping families and friends make the most of the holiday season as they come together again around delicious nuts.

Fans can enter for a chance to win a PLANTERS® brand nutstalgia gift box now until December 31 by visiting NUTstalgia.com. Get ready to turn your past into presents with these nutty retro gifts for the whole family!

To learn more about the PLANTERS® brand nutstalgia gift box giveaway, visit NUTstalgia.com. Be sure to also follow along on Twitter (@MrPeanut), Instagram (@mrpeanutofficial) and TikTok (@mrpeanutoriginal) as we go nuts this holiday season.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $10 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

