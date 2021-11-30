Preferred Employers Insurance Is Awarded For 2021 Creative Marketing Successes

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, has received four awards for its creative marketing and celebrates wins in the Content Marketing, Brand Strategy, Interactive Brand Experience and Social Public Service categories of the International Awards Associate's NYX Awards and the Communications Excellence Awards. These awards honor and recognize creative excellence in marketing and communication.

Several of the award-winning campaigns by Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, was targeted to their customers in the craft beer business—one of various industries the company specializes in for workers' compensation insurance.

Judges from around the world participated in the judging process with more than 1,000 marketing, design, print, video, and digital production entries submitted internationally.

"We are truly inspired by all of the astounding entries this year, as they exceeded our expectations," said Kenjo Ong, CEO of International Awards Associate (IAA). "With the various categories that NYX Awards offers, we were able to celebrate various entries and bestow merits befitting their projects."

David Silva, Creative Marketing Director at Preferred Employers Insurance says, "Behind these distinguished successes is our relentless drive to stay customer-focused. We believe this recognition further validates our commitment to our broker partners, policyholders, employees and the industry as a whole."

The list of 2021 winners of the Communications Excellence Awards can be found here and the NYX Award Winners can be found here.

About Preferred Employers Insurance

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, was founded in San Diego, CA in 1998. It is known for serving its customers with the best combination of price, workplace risk management, and medical provider services available in California's workers' compensation insurance industry. Preferred Employers Insurance Company is rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, the global rating agency of insurer financial strength. Please contact your insurance broker to access the workers' compensation insurance products and services of Preferred Employers Insurance in California. Learn more about the company at https://www.peiwc.com.

Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

