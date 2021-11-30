TI Health Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TI Health, a digital healthcare marketing and predictive analytics company, today announced their certification as a Great Place to Work® company. Certification™ is derived entirely from what surveyed current employees say about their experience working at TI Health, with overall employee sentiment for TI Health, company vision, direction, culture, and leadership all scoring 30 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that TI Health is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"Investing in our employees and our culture is part of our ongoing commitment to innovation and wellness" states Erin DeRuggiero, CEO and FOLIO Top Women in Media, Entrepreneur of The Year honoree. "With the increase in our remote workforce, creating a sense of unity, fostering healthy work life balance and inspiring greater purpose in our day-to-day actions is one of the most important aspects of my role."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About TI Health

TI Health is a data driven marketing and predictive analytics company, delivering omni-channel insights and activation solutions for healthcare companies and pharmaceutical brands. TI Health's proprietary predictive analytics platform Affiniti™ uses machine learning to map content, messaging, and channel strategy preferences for leading pharmaceutical brand marketers in the United States.

For more information about TI Health's products and services, visit http://www.tihealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn to new developments.

Contact: press@tihealth.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

