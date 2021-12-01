Copeley Capital Completes Exit of EMS Management & Consultants (EMS|MC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copeley Capital today announced the sale of its portfolio company, EMS|MC, a leading IT-enabled healthcare revenue cycle management company, to BV Investment Partners.

EMS|MC is a leading revenue cycle management provider to emergency medical service (EMS) providers across the US. The company's EMSmart™ and Crew Analysis™ technologies offer best-in-class analytics and a flexible billing platform to a growing number of public and private EMS providers, allowing them to focus on their mission of delivering emergency medical care.

"Our partnership with Copeley Capital has been outstanding" said Greg Carnes, CEO of EMS|MC. "EMS|MC's journey to become the leading Revenue Cycle Company for EMS providers would not have been possible without the strategic focus on technology innovation, outstanding service delivery and business development that Copeley helped us execute on. We could not have asked for more supportive and capable partners, and we look forward to this next season of success with the Copeley investors as continued equity partners."

"EMS|MC exceeded our expectations – both as an investment and through its market leadership. " said Lane Faison at Copeley. "It has been a pleasure working with Greg and the EMS|MC management team and we are grateful for the dedication of all of the company's employees, particularly through the pandemic."

Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc and Moore & Van Allen PLLC served as financial advisor and legal counsel, respectively, to EMS|MC.

