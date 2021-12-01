ENT Partners Announces Partnership with Proponent ENT

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENT Partners, LLC, a leading Physician Practice Management Company (PPMC) specializing in the Ear, Nose, Throat & Sleep industry, today announced it has partnered with Dr. Lawrence Berg and Proponent ENT in Elgin, IL.

Proponent ENT has a long-standing reputation as a leading practice offering the full armamentarium of ENT services and the highest quality of care. Founder Lawrence Berg, M.D. and his team have been serving the community since 2002. Dr. Berg has been recognized as a "Top Doctor" multiple times over the years. Chicago Magazine included Dr Berg in their prestigious list of Top Doctors in January 2021 and in their list of Top Surgeons in October 2021.

"I am very happy to be joining ENT Partners and their Specialty Care Institute practice," Dr. Berg said. "The resources and support staff of ENT Partners have facilitated merging my practice to a larger group and eventually will help with a succession plan. I have been impressed with the expertise ENT Partners has brought to the table, which was especially beneficial to me as an independent physician."

"Proponent ENT is a strategic, tuck-in acquisition for us," said ENT Partners CEO, Jim Feinstein. "We intend to merge Proponent ENT with our adjacent partnership at Specialty Care Institute and their 4 locations throughout the northwestern suburbs of Chicago. This merger further solidifies our position in the market. Our new team members and patients will benefit from Specialty Care Institute's state-of-the-art facility, advanced technology and office-based surgery suite."

ENT Partners will continue to expand its imprint, both within existing partner practices as well as within new target acquisitions. This will be accomplished through the addition of ancillary service lines, new technologies and the recruitment of additional providers. ENT Partners has achieved strong traction in the U.S. market and is focused on building on this momentum by rapidly scaling its operations.

About ENT Partners

ENT Partners, LLC is dedicated to the private practice ENT physician and their teams, through a flexible partnership model. The cornerstone of ENT Partners' values is to provide unwavering attention to patient satisfaction, understanding that will positively impact employee engagement. Elevated employee engagement will translate to physician satisfaction and positive culture, ultimately creating practice growth through the fundamentals of word of mouth referrals and new patient volume. Currently, Proponent ENT joins Suburban Otolaryngology, Chicago ENT, Arlington ENT, Specialty Care Institute and Maryland ENT within the ENT Partners portfolio. To learn more about ENT Partners, LLC, visit www.entpartners.com.

View original content:

SOURCE ENT Partners