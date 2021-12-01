Thrasio Reports Its Best-Ever "Turkey 5," Exceeding Previous Year's Volume

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio Holdings, Inc. ("Thrasio") has completed its largest ever "Turkey 5," the peak sales period running from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. In total, revenue during that period grew 133% over 2020, accounting for both existing brands and new acquisitions. Much of the growth was organic, with Thrasio brands handily outperforming 2020's already-impressive results.

Sales were strong throughout, as Thrasio kicked off the season with its highest sales volume ever on Black Friday. That record was short lived, however, as Cyber Monday set a new benchmark. At its peak, Thrasio products flew off the virtual store shelves at a rate of eight per second.

A vital period for retailers, the space between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday can have a huge impact on year-end results. According to Adobe's 2021 Holiday Shopping Report, the season may have started slowly for many e-commerce retailers. Adobe's report indicates that $8.9 billion was spent online during Black Friday - a dip from 2020's $9 billion, and the first time ever that sales have declined from the previous year.

"There is simply nothing more exciting than Turkey 5," said Danny Boockvar, president of Thrasio. "Amazon has created a moment where consumers everywhere are making major progress on their holiday shopping while finding excellent deals on great products. That's exactly why we do what we do! I'm so proud of this team and excited to see us continue to evolve into a next-generation consumer goods company."

A successful Turkey 5 requires an enormous amount of planning, and this year's supply-chain issues and COVID-related difficulties certainly put that to the test. For Thrasio, preparing for the next holiday season begins almost as soon as the current season ends. In 2021, that preparation began right after a historic Prime Day and led to incredible results, with ample stock of hot holiday products leading to record sales and happy customers.

"This year provided more than its fair share of challenges, and we rose to meet them," said Stephanie Fox, chief operating officer of Thrasio. "Through relentless effort and really smart, strategic thinking, our team was able to clear the many hurdles put in front of us and deliver something amazing for our customers. Turkey 5 is very fun, busy and rewarding, and it was great to see our team come together to help one another, collaborate across functions and, ultimately, celebrate. We couldn't be happier with the work that we've done, and we're extremely proud to have played our part in helping so many customers have an enjoyable holiday season."

In addition to a successful long weekend, a key Thrasio goal was ensuring that top products had ample stock on hand for the remainder of the holiday season. With Turkey 5 in the rearview, leading Thrasio brands report that no major products are expected to encounter significant stock issues. Shoppers who missed out on the great deals of Turkey 5 will still have a number of opportunities, including many upcoming Amazon "Deals of the Day" to purchase gifts at great prices before 2021 draws to a close.

About Thrasio

Thrasio is the next-generation consumer goods company reimagining how the world's most-loved products become accessible to everyone. We use a deep understanding of rankings, ratings, and reviews to quickly identify and acquire quality brands selling beloved goods. Then we apply data science, logistical expertise, marketing smarts, and more to expand product lines and help them reach customers around the globe. Thrasio has acquired more than 200 brands and has a portfolio of tens of thousands of products, including Angry Orange pet deodorizers and stain removers, SafeRest mattress protectors and ThisWorx car cleaning and detailing products. Thrasio was founded in 2018 by Joshua Silberstein and Carlos Cashman. https://thrasio.com.

