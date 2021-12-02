Move Over Santa! Furby Partners with Afterpay As The Gift Expert for the Impossible People on Your Holiday List America's must-have toy from the late 90's comes to life as Afterpay's ultimate holiday gift guru

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Afterpay, the leading 'Buy Now, Pay Later' platform, is launching the Impossible Gift Finder, hosted by the ultimate, impossible-to-find holiday gift from the late-90's, Furby. For a limited-time this December, shoppers can turn to Furby, the iconic brand from Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), to get expert gifting advice on what to buy for the most impossible people on their shopping list this season.

(PRNewsfoto/Afterpay)

The holiday shopping season is a stressful time of the year - especially when it comes to gift giving. Recent research from Afterpay shows that one in four people feel stressed or overwhelmed by spending money at this time of year. Knowing this, Afterpay and Furby will offer consumers the opportunity to discover great gift ideas from the best retailers - allowing shoppers to celebrate that feeling of crossing off the last gift of their holiday shopping list. Consumers can get gifting advice from Furby in real-time through Afterpay's TikTok comments from December 7 through 12 and shop for them in four interest-free installments via Afterpay1.

Casey Collins, GM & SVP, Global Licensed Consumer Products at Hasbro said, "We're excited to give our classic brand, Furby, a fun comeback through our collaboration with Afterpay. This holiday season, consumers can interact with Furby like never before by having the iconic furry friend help them make gift-buying a whole lot easier."

Geoff Seeley, Global CMO of Afterpay said, "This holiday season, Afterpay is removing the stress for shoppers and delivering a bit of joy with the one and only Furby - the hottest toy from the late 90's - all available to consumers on TikTok. It's a fun and festive way to shop, motivating people to conquer their holiday shopping lists while spending responsibly with Afterpay."

Nearly 50% of Gen Z consumers are looking to the Afterpay platform for gift list inspiration this season2. The Impossible List Finder campaign on TikTok is dedicated to amplifying the feeling of ticking that last gift off your holiday shopping list, with great items that can be found at the more than 100,000 global brands and merchants across multiple categories - all on the Afterpay app.

About Afterpay Limited

Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) is transforming the way we pay by allowing customers to buy products immediately and pay for their purchases over four installments, always interest-free3. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping people spend responsibly without incurring interest or extended debt. As of June 30, 2021, Afterpay is offered by nearly 100,000 of the world's favorite retailers and nearly 20 million customers have signed up in North America alone.

Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The company's unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.)

1 Late fees may apply. Eligibility criteria apply. See afterpay.com for full terms.

2 Holiday 2022 Survey by Censuswide

3 Late fees may apply. Eligibility criteria apply. See afterpay.com for full terms

