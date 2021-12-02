Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Outback Goldfields to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 9th Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outback Goldfields Corp. (CSE: OZ, OTCQB: OZBKF), based in Vancouver and focused on exploring for high grade gold in the historic Victorian Goldfields of Australia today announced that Chris Donaldson, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 9th, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

DATE: December 9th, 2021

TIME: 4pm ET / 1pm PST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3d42UQf

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

4 highly prospective properties in the Victorian Goldfields, Australia

Exploration program underway

Adjacent to the Fosterville mine owned by Kirkland Lake Gold (Agnico Eagle)

Experienced management team back by Craig Parry , Chairman, and Inventa Capital

About Outback Goldfields

Outback Goldfields has four key assets with a total land package of 1,100 hectares in a jurisdiction that has produced over 80M oz historically. The company is currently in the midst of its maiden exploration program and is well financed. Outback's assets are located in a high-grade, low-cost mining district and are in close proximity of Kirkland Lake Gold's Fosterville Mine.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com