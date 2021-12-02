TOT BIOPHARM Announces NMPA Granted Marketing Approval for Pusintin® (TAB008, Bevacizumab Injection) in China

SUZHOU, China, Dec.1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited (TOT BIOPHARM, 1875.HK) announced its self-developed Pusintin® (TAB008, bevacizumab injection) has been officially granted approval by the National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") for marketing in mainland China (i.e., excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan regions) for the treatment of patients with advanced, metastatic or recurrent non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer and patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. Pusintin® is the first antibody drug of TOT BIOPHARM approved for marketing.

Bevacizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) which can specifically bind to VEGF and block the binding of VEGF to its receptor, thereby reducing angiogenesis and inducing degeneration of existing blood vessels, and inhibit tumor growth. As a broad-spectrum anti-tumor drug, bevacizumab injection has become a globally recommended standard therapy in the treatment guidelines for a variety of malignant tumors, which had abundant real-world evidence of its efficacy and safety since its entry into the market in 2004. Bevacizumab injection has currently been included in the National Medical Insurance Directory. According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, bevacizumab's market share in China will increase to RMB 6.4 billion in 2023 and RMB 9.9 billion in 2030.

Pusintin® is a biosimilar to bevacizumab injection sold under the trade name of Avastin® in China . TOT BIOPHARM strictly followed the NMPA's "Guidelines on Similarity Evaluation and Indication Extrapolation of Biosimilars" and has taken rigorous and comprehensive head-to-head comparisons between Pusintin® and the reference bevacizumab. The results from pharmaceutical studies, non-clinical studies, and clinical studies proved that Pusintin® has similar PK characteristics with the originator drug and presents clinically equivalent with highly similarity in safety and immunogenicity.

Bevacizumab has been approved for 8 indications globally, and 6 indications in China , including mCRC, NSCLC, glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), and for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), ovarian cancer, and cervical cancer. According to the "Guidelines on Similarity Evaluation and Indication Extrapolation of Biosimilars", Pusintin® will be eligible for application by way of extrapolation for use in all indications of Avastin® approved in China .

TOT BIOPHARM has established large-scale commercial production base in Suzhou Industrial Park that meets international standards, covering an area of 50,000 square meters with a capacity of monoclonal antibodies reaches 20,000L until the first half of 2022. Pusintin® adopts the self-developed Perfusion-batch mixed culture technology (PB-Hybrid® Technology) for commercial production. This technology has been verified in the production of Phase III clinical drugs, which can simplify the process and shorten the production cycle, reduce production costs, and greatly improve the cost advantage of Pusintin®.

Dr. Liu Jun, CEO of TOT BIOPHARM, said, "We are very pleased for the Pusintin® 's marketing approval of NMPA, which can provide high-quality and affordable treatment options for more cancer patients. This is really a key milestone for TOT BIOPHARM. Meanwhile, it has once again verified the superiority of our one-stop innovative drug R&D and production platform. By virtue of our highly competitive commercial production platform and technology platform, we will constantly accelerate the implementation of innovative achievements and improve the availability of medicines, and let the achievements of national medicine benefit more patients."

About TOT BIOPHARM International Company Limited (Stock Code: 1875.HK)

TOT BIOPHARM is dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative anti-tumor drugs and therapies, striving to build a leading oncology treatments brand worthy of the trust of patients and their family members, and medical professionals.

The Company has set up an internationally competitive innovative drugs commercial production base equipped with including antibody drug substance and formulation production facility, as well as an integrated ADC commercial production facility capable of putting out both ADC drug substance and freeze-dried formulation. By the first half of 2022, the production capacity for biological drugs of the base is expected to reach approximately 20,000 liters, realizing quality commercial production of innovative drugs.

Given its competitiveness in R&D and production, TOT BIOPHARM has developed many series and varieties of oncology drugs, forming a high standard and comprehensive pharmaceutical product chain. In addition to innovating in developing its own drugs, it also has strategic partners in domestic and overseas pharmaceutical corporations to provide one-stop CDMO services from R&D, crafts development, clinical trials, registration and application to commercial production. Upholding its "facilitating innovation and mutual growth with a focus on quality" service concept, the Company is committed to hastening development and production of chemical drugs and biological drugs, especially ADC drugs, and to empowering its partners to the ultimate end of benefiting patients.

