Kindred supports 'Racing is Everyone's Sport'

VALLETTA, Malta, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group, through its brand Unibet, will participate in Great British Racing's campaign 'Racing is Everyone's Sport'. The campaign is a collaboration between Great British Racing and Racing with Pride network, which aims to encourage and welcome the LGBTQ+ community to participate in the sport of horseracing.

On Saturday, 4 December, Unibet will sponsor one of the biggest horse race meetings, the Unibet Becher Chase Day at Aintree in Liverpool. Jockeys will be encouraged to wear rainbow armbands and rainbow pin badges will be handed out to racecourse staff and spectators, in order to highlight the campaign and ignite conversations. Additionally, Unibet will include the rainbow logotype lines on the saddlecloths for all ITV races, including the prestigious feature race of the day, the Unibet Becher Chase.

"At Kindred, we are committed to building a Diverse team with an Inclusive and Equitable experience for all. So, naturally, we jumped at the chance of being able to support this important movement," says Ed Nicholson, Head of Kindred Racing Communications and Sponsorship. "As sponsors of one of the big meetings on Saturday, we're particularly pleased to donate one of our four ITV televised races from Aintree to help highlight the profile of the campaign."

"All four of our Unibet televised sponsored races, including the Unibet Becher Chase itself, will feature branded Unibet saddlecloths, each embroidered with bespoke names of the horses that will carry them and embellished with the Rainbow Laces colours. We will have also donated 20 per cent of our marketing assets on the day to the campaign," concludes Nicholson.

"It is fantastic to see racing join the wider sporting community in celebrating Stonewall's Rainbow Laces initiative. Racing Is Everyone's Sport provides an opportunity for British horseracing to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion on a public stage and to reflect on the progress which has already been made in this area," says David Letts, Chairman of Racing with Pride and member of the Diversity in Racing Steering Group.

"We are delighted that British Racing is joining other sports to partner with Stonewall's renowned Rainbow Laces campaign," says Gregg Taylor, Head of Marketing, Great British Racing. "The aim is to make everyone feel welcome within sport, regardless of their gender or sexuality."

"It is excellent to have the likes of Unibet supporting the campaign and encouraging LGBTQ+ inclusion this year at Aintree Racecourse. We'd like to thank Unibet and all racecourses, participants and sponsors involved in backing Racing Is Everyone's Sport," concludes Gregg.

