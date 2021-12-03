MFAN Ushers in New Wave of Leadership, Adds Six Board Members

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) is pleased to announce the election of Delores Johnson Davis, Gregory Frey, Catherine Hunter, Kim Joiner, James Paseur, and Daniel Thode to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"MFAN has become a trusted name in the military service organization space because we have made a concerted effort to ensure all walks of the military community are represented," said Rosemary Williams, Chairwoman of Military Family Advisory Network. "These additions to our board of directors truly bolster our already extraordinary team. Each bring unique skill sets from their respective industries and will play a vital role in sharpening our focus on behalf of military families during a time of growth and innovation for our organization."

This recent election expands the Board of Directors from seven to thirteen, with current members Charlene Austin, Jack Benson, Joseph Kopser, Kevin Miller, Tammy Moore, Erin Ward, and Rosemary Williams all retaining their positions.

Delores Johnson Davis is a retired federal executive with decades of experience in the Pentagon and Army community service command.

Before retiring in 2019, Delores served as Senior Professional for Strategic Integration (Human Dimension) for the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Manpower & Reserve Affairs).

Ms. Davis' early career positions include various Army positions in the United States and overseas, Texas Mental Health and Retardation, Executive Director for Shelter at Battered Women in El Paso, Texas, Special Education Department in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, and National Clearinghouse of Pretrial Release and Diversion Programs in Washington, D.C.

Gregory Frey is Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at Semper Fi & America's Fund. He helps to deliver comprehensive, needs-based financial assistance and tailored support to our nation's combat wounded and critically ill and injured service members and veterans.

Greg previously served as Corporate Social Responsibility Director for USAA and Community Integration Director for Wounded Warrior Project (WWP).

Prior to his military nonprofit positions, Mr. Frey logged a storied career in the U.S. Army, including the command of Infantry companies in Afghanistan and Iraq with the 101st Airborne Division.

Catherine Hunter is of counsel at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, LLP based in New York. Catherine is frequently called on for her subject matter expertise in all matters related to private equity funds, secondary funds and venture capital funds, and counsels buyers and sellers in connection with secondary transactions, including traditional portfolio sales and GP-led transactions.

Before joining Morgan Lewis, Catherine served as Assistant District Attorney in the Queens County District Attorney's Office.

Anne Kimberley "Kim" Joiner is Vice President at Teamworx Security, a data science and software engineering firm hyper-focused on creating seamless workflow integrations between people, processes, and technology.

Prior to Teamworx, Kim served as the Director for Business Development at both General Atomics and FLIR.

Her military leadership includes serving as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy, a principal advisor to the Secretary of Defense, and Director of Immigration, Transportation, and Border Security in the Office of Legislative Affairs in the Department of Homeland Security.

James Paseur is Customer Development Manager, Military Resale for Tyson Foods, one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein.

Prior to joining Tyson Foods, James was Vice President, Perishables Division at OSCWEBco and Director of Retail for consumer goods brand Acosta.

James is instrumental in representing Tyson Foods' support of MFAN's 1 Million Meals Challenge, providing logistics support and expertise in food-handling and distribution.

Daniel Thode currently serves as Managing Director of Defense and Military Health for Cerner Government Services, where he focuses on all aspects of business development, delivery, and client relationships for Cerner's military health business.

Daniel leads Cerner's growth strategy and positioning as a trusted advisor to industry and government leaders alike. He is accountable for Cerner's engagement with the DoD Healthcare Management System Modernization (DHMSM) program, which includes the Department of Defense's health record, MHS GENESIS, and the U.S. Coast Guard's health record modernization.

Learn more about MFAN's board members at militaryfamilyadvisorynetwork.org/leadership.

About MFAN: The Military Family Advisory Network is the authentic voice of the modern military family and the bridge that connects military families to the resources, people, and information they depend on to successfully navigate all phases of military life. Learn more at militaryfamilyadvisorynetwork.org.

