Accern Gears Up for Hyperscaling AI Adoption with Four New Advisors

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accern today announced the addition of four members to its Advisory Board, who will each play a critical role in strengthening the leading no-code AI platform's leadership team as well as the product development and commercialization strategy. The new advisory roles include Product Advisor and Go-To-Market Advisors.

"We're excited to expand our advisory board with industry leaders who will help us strengthen our mission to accelerate AI adoption for Financial Services," said Accern Co-Founder and CEO, Kumesh Aroomoogan. "We see a future where everyone can augment AI in their everyday lives, and our new advisors will play a critical role in advancing us towards that vision.

Sudheesh Nair , CEO of ThoughtSpot, a BI and big data analytics platform, and former President of Nutanix (NTNX). ThoughtSpot recently raised a $100M Series F funding round at a $4.5 billion valuation. Before ThoughtSpot, he grew Nutanix's annual revenue from $0 to over $1 billion and took the company public, currently trading above the $7B market cap. Sudheesh will be serving as Accern's CEO Advisor. , CEO of ThoughtSpot, a BI and big data analytics platform, and former President of Nutanix (NTNX). ThoughtSpot recently raised aSeries F funding round at avaluation. Before ThoughtSpot, he grew Nutanix's annual revenue fromto overand took the company public, currently trading above themarket cap. Sudheesh will be serving as Accern's CEO Advisor.

Scott Jones , CEO of Incorta, a direct data analytics software, and former President & CRO at Alteryx (AYX), COO and SVP of Sales at SAP (SAP), and SVP of Sales at Tableau (CRM). Scott is a software executive with over 25 years of experience in go-to-market at large enterprise and early-stage, high-growth technology companies. As the CEO of Incorta, he recently led the company in securing a $120M Series D funding round. His experience will play a vital role in serving as Accern's Go-To-Market Advisor. , CEO of Incorta, a direct data analytics software, and former President & CRO at Alteryx (AYX), COO and SVP of Sales at SAP (SAP), and SVP of Sales at Tableau (CRM). Scott is a software executive with over 25 years of experience in go-to-market at large enterprise and early-stage, high-growth technology companies. As the CEO of Incorta, he recently led the company in securing aSeries D funding round. His experience will play a vital role in serving as Accern's Go-To-Market Advisor.

Phil Gurbacki , SVP of Product at Unqork, a no-code enterprise software, and former SVP of Product & Customer Experience at DataRobot. Phil brings over 15 years of experience in product management and in building and bringing new software products to market with a focus on artificial intelligence and no-code. Unqork raised a $207M Series C funding round at a $2 billion valuation last year, October 2020 . Phil will be serving as a Product Advisor for Accern. SVP of Product at Unqork, a no-code enterprise software, and former SVP of Product & Customer Experience at DataRobot. Phil brings over 15 years of experience in product management and in building and bringing new software products to market with a focus on artificial intelligence and no-code. Unqork raised aSeries C funding round at avaluation last year,. Phil will be serving as a Product Advisor for Accern.

Yuri Gubin , Chief Innovation Officer of DataArt, a global software & data engineering firm. Yuri brings over 13 years of experience in AI, Cloud, and Enterprise Architecture and will be serving as Accern's Go-To-Market Advisor. , Chief Innovation Officer of DataArt, a global software & data engineering firm. Yuri brings over 13 years of experience in AI, Cloud, and Enterprise Architecture and will be serving as Accern's Go-To-Market Advisor.

Accern makes it simple for all teams to build AI applications without coding. With a current focus on financial services, we provide customers with pre-built AI applications and pre-trained NLP and ML models they can use out-of-box to automate their workflows and accelerate business decisions. Enterprise clients such as Allianz, William Blair, and Mizuho Bank use Accern to save time, increase productivity, and make smarter data-driven decisions.

Accern was named Forbes 30 Under 30 for Enterprise Technology and has raised more than $25M in funding and is backed by Fusion Fund, Tribe Capital, Shasta Ventures, Allianz Strategic Ventures, and more. The company has been named Crain's New York Best Places to Work in both 2020 and 2021, and has also doubled in size since the beginning of 2021 to meet the demands of financial services firms looking to innovate their workflow processes with no-code AI. Visit us at accern.com

