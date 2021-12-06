Aircastle Delivers Two Additional Embraer 195 E2 Aircraft to KLM Cityhopper

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that it has recently delivered two Embraer E195-E2 aircraft to KLM Cityhopper. The aircraft are equipped with Pratt & Whitney GTF Model PW1921G engines providing industry-leading sustainability benefits.

Michael Inglese, Aircastle's CEO, stated, "We're proud of our long-standing partnerships with KLM and Embraer and these new technology aircraft reflect our commitment to support the industry's transition to a greener, fuel efficient fleet."

These are the third and fourth of fifteen E195-E2 aircraft that Aircastle will deliver to KLM through 2024. The aircraft were delivered from Embraer's São José dos Campos facility in São Paolo, Brazil.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of August 31, 2021, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 264 aircraft leased to 76 customers located in 42 countries.

