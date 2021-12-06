Oasis Announces Exclusive Partnership with Venio Systems

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis , custom cloud solutions provider, has entered into a new partnership with Venio Systems , eDiscovery software company, making Oasis a preferred provider offering the eDiscovery SaaS solution – Venio Cloud.

Venio Cloud is a complete eDiscovery platform for projects large and small. It integrates processing, early case assessment, legal analysis, culling, review, and digital production, into one comprehensive tool with a centralized database, analytics, and a customizable workflow.

The software is hosted in Oasis' private cloud, which adds layers of specialized physical and virtual security around the platform. Oasis clients have the option of using Venio Cloud as part of the Oasis Suite of Technology with no annual commitment.

"Our selection of eDiscovery tools is the most diverse on the market, which affords our partners the ability to choose the best tools for each individual matter. Our Suite of Technology is built to promote the most efficient and widely used options on the market today. We are excited to bring VenioOne into our secure environment as yet another leading option for our partners," said Sal Dababneh, Oasis COO.

"We couldn't be more pleased with the opportunity to add Venio Cloud into the Oasis Suite of Technology. Venio Cloud is a cloud-native application designed to redefine eDiscovery making it easy for clients to complete their entire workflow, from Ingestion-to-Production, in a single unified platform. Venio delivers every feature that you need to make your company's eDiscovery processes more streamlined, more intuitive, and more user-friendly. Our Venio Cloud eDiscovery platform will be an outstanding solution for Oasis clients," said Ethan Eisner, Venio CEO.

For more information about Venio Cloud in the Oasis Suite of Technology

About Oasis

Oasis specializes in custom cloud solutions for complex, mission-critical workloads. Hyper-focused on performance and compliance, Oasis builds and manages custom private clouds that integrate high-performance hardware, network infrastructure, cybersecurity, disaster recovery, and a variety of managed services to provide a comprehensive cloud solution. The international company is headquartered in Los Angeles and London with distributed operations in five countries. Learn more at oasisdiscovery.com or contact info@oasisdiscovery.com.

About Venio Systems

Venio Systems unleashes the potential of your eDiscovery team. Our eDiscovery software empowers organizations to discover the unknown and achieve the best possible outcome in every single matter. Learn more about our eDiscovery products including Venio Cloud, Venio Legal Hold, Venio ECA, Venio Review, and VenioOne at https://veniosystems.com .

