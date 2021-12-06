Rockin' Protein Aces The Competition With New USA Pickleball Sponsorship

PHOENIX, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America's fastest-growing sports craze has a new protein-packed partner to fuel all its serves, rallies and smashes. Rockin' Protein™, announced today that it will take the court as the newest sponsor of USA Pickleball. Rockin' Protein will be the official protein and recovery beverage of USA Pickleball, while Shamrock Farms will be the official milk of the association.

Shamrock Farms Rockin' Protein

Regardless of age, gender or fitness level, two things hold true – you can excel on the Pickleball court and a high-quality protein beverage can help keep you ready to play. Rockin' Protein – which is made from real milk, with no added sugar, low carbs and calories – will delight and power Pickleball players and fans across the country with its line of great-tasting protein drinks.

"USA Pickleball and Rockin' Protein are a perfect match," said Ann Ocaña, chief marketing officer for Shamrock Foods Company. "Pickleball is a fun sport that continues to grow and appeals to a broad range of athletes of all skill level. It directly aligns with Rockin' Protein's core consumers – those who seek a natural, great-tasting protein beverage that will help power their game."

Rockin' Protein will support the association through a variety of advertising, digital and social media and public relations efforts, while also fueling its more than 40,000 athletes with high-quality protein. Additionally, Rockin' Protein will highlight USA Pickleball's star athletes and top plays as the presenting sponsor of the "Rockin' Protein: Rockin' Good Performance of the Match," during upcoming ESPN broadcasts.

"The USA Pickleball community thrives on great tasting, high-quality protein that keeps them on top of their game – enter Rockin' Protein," said Stu Upson, USA Pickleball's chief executive officer. "It's a trusted product that not only tastes great but is also a healthy source of protein that will help fuel our athletes' success on the court and power their competitive goals."

Active and health conscious consumers who are looking for a delicious protein drink can learn more about the complete line of Rockin' Protein products at rockinprotein.com. Look for Rockin' Protein's signature green tops in the refrigerated section at major retailers and grocery stores. Find it on a shelf near you with the product locator at rockinprotein.com/find-near-you.

About Shamrock Farms®

Shamrock Farms® is one of the largest, family-owned milk companies in the country and has been challenging category conventions every day for more than three generations. Its impressive portfolio of products, including Rockin' Protein and Shamrock Farms ready-to-drink milk, can be found in retailers and more than 50,000 quick service restaurants nationwide. Based in Phoenix, Shamrock Farms has its own farm with a herd of more than 10,000 cows. For more information, visit shamrockfarms.net and rockinprotein.com.

About USA Pickleball

The USA Pickleball Association (USA Pickleball) is the national governing body for the sport of pickleball in the US and provides players with official rules, tournaments, rankings and promotional materials. The association is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation and governed by a board of directors and professional staff who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued growth and development of the sport.

Media Contact

Jon Farren, jfarren@currentglobal.com

USA Pickleball

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shamrock Farms