Terran Orbital Delivers Small Satellite into Operational Orbit for EchoStar

BOCA RATON, Fla. and ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terran Orbital Corporation (Terran Orbital), a global leader and pioneer in the development, innovation and operation of small satellites and earth observation solutions, announced today the successful stationing of the EchoStar Global 3 small satellite into its final operational orbit. Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc. (Tyvak), a subsidiary of Terran Orbital, designed, manufactured, and operates the satellite on behalf of EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS), a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions.

Tyvak Nanosatellite. Credit: Terran Orbital

This successful orbit placement is a premiere example of the innovation and flexibility of small satellites like the EchoStar Global 3. The stationing trajectory included the furthest and most rapid altitude change ever accomplished by a nanosatellite. It also included a 1.5-degree inclination change to place the satellite at the exact altitude and inclination required for its mission.

"Nanosatellites were not previously able to maneuver like this once placed in orbit," said Marc Bell, co-founder, and chief executive officer of Terran Orbital. "The ability to conduct both significant altitude and inclination changes enables less expensive, faster 'last mile' delivery of a satellite to desired orbits for our customers. Eliminating the need for a dedicated launch insertion or reliance on space tugs reduces costs and enables a broader, more customized opportunity for ridesharing into an optimal orbit."

"The completion of this milestone for the EchoStar Global 3 satellite was accomplished successfully and enables us to move forward with planning for the next steps in the development of our global S-band capabilities," said Anders Johnson, chief strategy officer of EchoStar.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation is a leading vertically integrated provider of end-to-end satellite solutions. Terran Orbital combines satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. In addition, Terran Orbital is developing the world's largest, most advanced NextGen Earth Observation constellation to provide persistent, real-time earth imagery. Learn more at terranorbital.com.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

