TransPerfect Life Sciences Acquires LMK Clinical Research Consulting

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of services and technologies to support global clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced that it has acquired LMK Clinical Research Consulting, a leader in Trial Master File (TMF) document management services and solutions for the life sciences industry. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2013 by Sholeh Ehdaivand in North Carolina, LMK Clinical Research Consulting is a family of TMF experts united by extensive knowledge of clinical trial operations, clinical documentation management, and a desire to help others achieve TMF success. LMK's experienced TMF team brings decades of specific experience supporting life sciences companies in their quest to bring health solutions to life.

The company was established on the belief that the Trial Master File is the foundation of every clinical trial, and that a strong foundation is key to the overall health and stability of any clinical program. LMK's suite of services supports TMF health and inspection readiness, including TMF implementation, review and remediation, quality control processes, audit and inspection preparation and support, development of workflow processes, and customized training and consulting.

LMK is also the creator of TMF University, the world's first and only accredited training program for TMF professionals.

LMK complements TransPerfect's existing TMF solutions offerings, creating a global, multilingual, full-service TMF partner committed to delivering comprehensive solutions and cultivating knowledge through the TMF University. TransPerfect clients will benefit from access to new and enhanced services, including customized options for TMF operations, training and education, and additional expertise across TransPerfect's TMF functional service provider (FSP) and TMF study owner solutions.

"Joining TransPerfect is an exciting move," said Ehdaivand. "This creates a team of two TMF authorities that offer complementary services and benefits. TransPerfect Life Sciences is dedicated to making clinical research more efficient and faster, and LMK is driven to ensure our clients are first-to-market through the accuracy, speed, and readiness of the TMF. We see a clear alignment in mission and values that will benefit clients of both companies."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "We are pleased to enhance our TMF services offering by joining forces with the LMK Clinical Research Consulting team and wish them a warm welcome to the TransPerfect family."

About LMK Clinical Research Consulting

LMK Clinical Research Consulting is a leader in Trial Master File (TMF) document management services and solutions for the life sciences industry. Their team of TMF Professionals is composed of highly skilled and experienced individuals who are committed to elevating the role of the TMF in the clinical trial space and working collaboratively with clients to ensure their TMF is working as a tool for success. Visit https://lmkclinicalresearch.com for more information on LMK.

About TransPerfect Life Sciences

TransPerfect Life Sciences specializes in supporting global development and commercialization of drugs, treatments, and devices designed to improve and save lives. Our comprehensive solutions include eTMF and eClinical technologies, paper TMF migration, pharmacovigilance and safety solutions, translation and language services, and call center support. With offices in over 100 cities worldwide, TransPerfect is the ideal partner to ensure that your global launch makes a global impact. For more information, please visit our website at https://lifesciences.transperfect.com/ .

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. Visit https://www.transperfect.com for more information on TransPerfect.

