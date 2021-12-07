Amesite Inc. to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference December 8-9, 2021

DETROIT, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), the leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, non-profit, and government agency learning and upskilling, announces today Amesite Founder and CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on December 8-9, 2021.

Amesite Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Amesite)
The presentation will begin at 10AM ET on December 8, 2021 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6OBqBPXETvW9xhluUeObig

Amesite Inc. will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, December 8 and 9, 2021. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About Sidoti & Company

For over two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com)  has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. The firm's approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America,

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
info@amesite.com
516-222-2560

Media Contact:
Jules Abraham
Julesa@COREIR.com

