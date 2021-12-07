JupiterOne Named 2021 "Start-up of the Year" by the BIG Awards for Business

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JupiterOne, the industry's leading cyber asset management and governance solutions provider, today was named a "2021 Start-up of the Year" by the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Awards for Business .

"On behalf of the whole JupiterOne team, we are honored to be chosen as Start-up of the Year by the BIG Awards for Business," said Erkang Zheng, Chief Executive Officer and founder of JupiterOne. "This recognition reflects all the hard work that our employees have put in to drive the cybersecurity success of our customers."

JupiterOne has developed a powerful graph-based platform that strengthens an organization's cloud security posture by spotting cloud misconfigurations and compliance drift, then speeding investigation and response through enriched context about cloud cyber assets. Given the security market's current shortage of skills and talent, understaffed security teams can adopt these tools to drive greater efficiency and productivity through cloud-based security automation.

"We are so proud to reward JupiterOne for their outstanding 2021 leadership and achievements," said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group . "This year's group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community."

About JupiterOne

JupiterOne is a cyber asset management and governance solution company, providing visibility and security into your entire cyber asset universe. JupiterOne creates a contextual knowledge base using graphs and relationships as the single source of truth for an organization's cyber asset operations. With JupiterOne , teams can discover, monitor, understand, and act on changes in their digital environments. Cloud resources, ephemeral devices, identities, access rights, code, pull requests, and much more are collected, graphed, and monitored automatically by JupiterOne.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

