Legal Aid Western Australia Modernizes Work with OpenText

WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTextTM (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced Legal Aid Western Australia (WA) selected OpenText™ Extended ECM platform to improve client service delivery through better information management and enhanced collaboration.

Legal Aid WA is the largest provider of legal aid services in Western Australia and promotes access to legal services and information for all its citizens. With roughly 400 lawyers and support staff in ten locations managing sensitive content across different systems, the government agency needed a solution to provide secure, efficient access to information, boost collaboration, and integrate with their existing business applications.

"OpenText Extended ECM facilitates Legal Aid WA's digital transformation program. Each staff member has access to the information they need to provide the best experience for our clients," said Lee Baker, Director of Business Services, Legal Aid WA. "Extended ECM allows us to better access, use, and control our information, with compliance built in. Having information readily available when and where it is needed will improve the delivery of our services."

OpenText Extended ECM Platform integrates content services with lead business applications to improve information flows and processes and extend governance across the organization. With an intuitive user interface and connected workspaces, it enables secure, cross-functional collaboration on tasks like needs assessments and planning.

"With the OpenText platform, Legal Aid WA is enabling their lawyers and staff to better meet the needs and requirements of their clients," said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "Effective management, governance and control of information through content services technology improves productivity, reduces risk, and modernizes their client service delivery."

Baker added, "User feedback has been enthusiastic. We knew our staff would jump on board if we put a system in place that was easy to use and provided immediate benefits to them."

Legal Aid WA worked with OpenText Gold partner, Hayes Information Systems, to build a roadmap, migrate 15 million documents and support the end-to-end content management solution.

