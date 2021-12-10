Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, and Mehri & Skalet, PLLC Announce $67 Million Settlements for Persons and Entities Who Withdrew Money from an ATM

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Used An ATM Card And Were Assessed A Surcharge?

You Could Get Money From $67 Million Class Action Settlements

This class action alleges Defendants violated federal antitrust laws by adopting restraints that allegedly inflated the ATM surcharges paid by the Class. Defendants deny these allegations. The Court has not decided who is right.

JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America ("Settling Defendants") have agreed to Settlements resolving the claims.

Am I included?

You are a Settlement Class Member if, at any time between October 1, 2007 and November 12, 2021, you paid a surcharge to withdraw cash from a bank ATM in the United States. You are excluded from the Settlement Class if all of your surcharged ATM transactions were (a) reimbursed, or (b) conducted on cards issued by financial institutions located outside of the United States. A more detailed notice, including the exact Settlement Class definition and exceptions to Settlement Class membership, is available at www.ATMClassAction.com.

What does the Settlement provide?

The Settlements provide for the payment of $66,740,000 in cash to resolve the claims.

How can I get a payment?

To receive money from this Settlement, you must complete a Claim Form that asks you to state under oath that you were assessed ATM surcharges. You are not required to provide documentation with the Claim Form, but the Settlement Administrator reserves the right to request your bank statements or other documentation supporting your claim. Visit www.ATMClassAction.com/claims to fill out a Claim Form online or download one that can be mailed. To be eligible for payment, Claim Forms must be submitted electronically or postmarked no later than May 11, 2022.

What are my rights?

If you are a Settlement Class Member, even if you do nothing, you will be bound by the Court's decisions and judgments concerning the Settlements. If you want to keep your right to sue the Settling Defendants regarding ATM surcharges, you must exclude yourself from the Settlement Class in writing by March 11, 2022. If you stay in the Settlement Class, you may object to the Settlements in writing by March 11, 2022. The Settlement Agreements, along with details on how to exclude yourself or object, are available at www.ATMClassAction.com. The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia is scheduled to hold a hearing on May 17, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at 333 Constitution Avenue N.W., Courtroom 18, Washington D.C. 20001, to consider whether to approve the Settlements. Class Lead Counsel will also request at the hearing, or at a later date, attorneys' fees of up to 33% of the Settlement Fund, plus reimbursement of costs and expenses, for investigating the facts, litigating the case, and negotiating the Settlements. You or your own lawyer may appear and speak at the hearing at your own expense, but you don't have to. The hearing may be conducted electronically or moved to a different date or time without additional notice, so it is a good idea to check www.ATMClassAction.com for additional information. Please do not contact the Court about this case.

If the case against the other Defendants is not dismissed, settled, or resolved by legal motion, plaintiffs will have to prove their claims against the other Defendants at trial. Trial dates have not yet been set. The Court has appointed the law firms of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP; Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP; and Mehri & Skalet, PLLC as Class Lead Counsel to represent Settlement Class Members.

Source: Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, and Mehri & Skalet, PLLC

View original content:

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, and Mehri & Skalet, PLLC