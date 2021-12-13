Sciolytix Sales Performance Predictor (S2P2) Wins Gold Brandon Hall Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sciolytix Sales Performance Predictor (S2P2) won gold in the category for Best Advancement in Candidate Assessment Technology from Brandon Hall.

The Brandon Hall Gold Award for Best Advancement in Candidate Assessment Technology

S2P2 is a next generation talent assessment that utilizes 3D avatar-based simulations to predict the performance of sales candidates. This groundbreaking technology helps sales leaders hire top-performing reps quickly, minimize the risk of bad hires, and position themselves as an employer of choice with applicants. S2P2 accurately predicts quota attainment while delivering a fun memorable experience for participants.

Improving Quality of Hire, Accelerating Time-to-Hire, and Enhancing Objectivity

Sciolytix's Chief Scientist Dr. David Solot said, "As the lead scientist for S2P2, I'm thrilled to see our work recognized by Brandon Hall. The candidate assessment industry is over 50 years old and badly in need of innovating thinking. This is the first product to use 3D avatar-driven simulations to measure actual sales performance instead of just potential. We're bringing about a sea-change in how companies hire salespeople with a fair, unbiased, and objective measure of real sales performance."

"The current market for sales talent is red hot. We're honored to be recognized by Brandon Hall for this innovative break-through technology. This is a category definer in the area of next generation sales performance prediction on a measurable quantitative basis. Winning the gold reinforces our belief that predictive simulations are the future of candidate assessment and only the beginning of what we're bringing to the market," said Sciolytix CEO Michael Bealmear.

About This Award

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated entries based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique? How does it differ from competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve? What need does it address?

Measurable results: What benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. Its Human Capital Management Excellence Awards were the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the 'Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.

About Sciolytix

Sciolytix is a software company specializing in experiential learning and talent analytics. We help organizations hire, onboard, and develop their employees; predict performance; and ensure their human capital can achieve current and future strategic objectives. We also help training companies deliver rich online learning experiences to clients, protect their intellectual property, and build profitable businesses.

Media Contact: Dario Priolo, dario.priolo@sciolytix.com

Sciolytix company logo (PRNewsfoto/Sciolytix)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sciolytix