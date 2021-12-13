Forty science educators from across the country have been selected to receive $1,000 in Vernier technology, a Vernier Graphical Analysis™ Pro one-year subscription, and professional development

Vernier Software & Technology Names the Winners of Its 40th Anniversary Educator Grants Forty science educators from across the country have been selected to receive $1,000 in Vernier technology, a Vernier Graphical Analysis™ Pro one-year subscription, and professional development

BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Software & Technology has named the 40 recipients of its 40th anniversary educator grants. The grantees—who represent a range of grade levels and geographic regions—will each receive $1,000 in Vernier technology of their choosing, a one-year subscription to Vernier Graphical Analysis Pro, and three hours of virtual professional development to further support their teaching.

"With more than 800 total submissions, we were truly blown away by the response we received from educators," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "For 40 years, Vernier Software & Technology has supported hands-on science exploration, and we are excited to now support these 40 educators—from five elementary schools, eight middle schools, 23 high schools, and four colleges—as they use data-collection technology with their students."

All the grantees were chosen by a volunteer Grantee Selection Committee, which consisted of current science and STEM educators, consultants, and members of the Vernier tech support team who are former educators. The committee selected the grantees based on various factors, including plans for implementing the Vernier technology and current needs of their school.

The grantees are:

Elementary School

Erik Buck of Lincoln Elementary in Fresno, California

Amy Coffey of Lyle Creek Elementary in Hickory, North Carolina

Keith Furstenberg of Free Home Elementary School in Canton, Georgia

Amy Hindbaugh-Marr of Ithaca Public Schools in Ithaca, Michigan

Mindy Miller of USD 392–Osborne County Schools in Osborne, Kansas

Middle School

Emil Barycki of Los Tules Middle School in Tulare, California

Christopher Broomall of New Smyrna Beach Middle School in New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Chris Frattaroli of Shea Middle School in Phoenix, Arizona

Carey Hancey-Shier of Grace E. Metz Middle School in Manassas, Virginia

Vicki Johnson of Cottonwood Creek K–8 School in Dublin, California

Pritul Patel of Tapestry Public Charter School in Atlanta, Georgia

Laurie Smiley of Varsity Lakes Middle School in Lehigh Acres, Florida

Kennesha Walker of Elko Middle School in Sandston, Virginia

High School

Julie Bodette of Saint Martin de Porres High School in Cleveland, Ohio

Alexandra Boyd of Apex Friendship High School in Apex, North Carolina

Nzola De Magalhães of Western High School in Anaheim, California

Jana Dunbar of Westover School in Middlebury, Connecticut

Joseph Evans of Kent County High School in Worton, Maryland

Rebecca Gregory of Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia

Saqib Hashim of Oakland High School in Oakland, California

Samantha Johnson of Arroyo High School in San Lorenzo, California

Dave Kissack of Davenport Central High School in Davenport, Iowa

Shelley Kozlowski of Whitewater High School in Fayetteville, Georgia

Sonya Mansfield of W. A. Bass Alternative Learning Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Michelle McSwigan of Keystone Oaks High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pradip Misra of Bagdad High/Middle School in Bagdad, Arizona

Brittany Moss of Harris County High School in Hamilton, Georgia

Kristin Newton of Cambridge Rindge and Latin School in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Morning Pruitt of Eudora High School in Eudora, Kansas

Nate Raynor of Mescalero Apache School in Mescalero, New Mexico

David Sander of Wake Forest High School in Wake Forest, North Carolina

Tiffany Scholle of Oswego East High School in Oswego, Illinois

Srividhya Sundaram of Joseph Kushner Hebrew Academy in Livingston, New Jersey

Renee Teague of Cheney High School in Cheney, Kansas

Kristy Topalovich of Roosevelt Community Education Center in Rockford, Illinois

Kris Troha of Canby High School in Canby, Oregon

College

Maija Benitz , PhD, of Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island

Arianna Demmerly of University of Alaska Fairbanks in Fairbanks, Alaska

Varun Paul , PhD, of Mississippi State University in Mississippi State , Mississippi

Susan Rutkowsky , PhD, of Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

To learn more about the 40th anniversary grants and grantees, visit www.vernier.com/40years .

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of educational, scientific data-collection technology for 40 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 150 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit http://www.vernier.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Vernier Software & Technology