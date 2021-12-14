Amid the national rapid expansion of Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, Ms. McGlaughlin oversees the design and implementation of business practices to meet global customer needs

Industry Executive, Molly S. McGlaughlin, Named Chief Operating Officer of Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ Amid the national rapid expansion of Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, Ms. McGlaughlin oversees the design and implementation of business practices to meet global customer needs

HATBORO, Pa., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Group, a market-leading provider for life science GxP services, today announces the appointment of Molly McGlaughlin to Chief Operating Officer of Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ (Azzur COD).

In this newly established role, Ms. McGlaughlin oversees all business operations for Azzur COD at a global level by working alongside individual site leadership to design and implement practices to meet customer needs and grow Azzur's hybrid manufacturing offering .

With more than 30 years in life sciences, Molly brings Azzur COD vast knowledge as a senior executive in pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing and operations. Prior to joining Azzur, Molly served as Chief Operating Officer at Vigene Bioscience, A Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO, specializing in research, quality control, process science, and manufacturing of both viral vectors and pDNA. Throughout her career, Molly served on executive management teams of leading life science innovators, including BioLexis, BioVectra, EirGenix, Selexis S.A., Natrix Separations, Cytovance Biologics, Avecia Biotechnology (now Fuji Diosynth), Patheon, and Mallinckrodt.

Molly also served as a Colonel in the United States Army Reserves with experience as a Joint Information Warfare Planner and Brigade command. She earned her bachelor of science degree from Norwich University and master's of science degree from Capella University, U.S. Army War College, and University of Massachusetts Boston.

"I am thrilled to join the Azzur team and be on the cutting edge of biologics manufacturing. The Azzur innovative manufacturing model provides our clients with regulatory assurance, agility, and speed to IND while maintaining control over their process science and manufacturing. It's the future of biologics manufacturing!" said Ms. McGlaughlin.

Established in 2018, Azzur's model for Cleanrooms on Demand combines a physical facility with wraparound services that provide turnkey good manufacturing practice (cGMP) support: on-demand cleanrooms, materials management, controlled storage, asset management, and supply chain solutions. Azzur Group's portfolio—Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, Azzur Advisory and Consulting Services , Azzur Labs , and Azzur Training Center —enables companies to focus on groundbreaking science and early-phase cGMP manufacturing without the burden of facility ownership and maintenance.

Today, Azzur has operations in Burlington and Waltham, MA, as well as Vista, CA, with plans for further expansion in Raleigh, NC; Boston, MA; San Francisco, CA; and Philadelphia, PA within the next 24 months.

"At its core, the overall vision of Azzur Group is to make a difference in other peoples' lives. I have no doubt that the addition of Molly, her unique experience, and her vast expertise will allow us to better serve our clients as we partner to bring critical therapies to market," said Michael Khavinson, Chief Executive Officer at Azzur Group.

For more information about Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, visit Azzur.com.

About Azzur Group

Azzur Group provides the life science community with full lifecycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to labs, training centers, and consulting and advisory offices across the nation, Azzur helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their enterprises. With four decades of service to the industry, we've become a trusted partner to leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. For more information, visit Azzur.com .

