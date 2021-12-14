The New Flat Rate named No. 1 Retail Pricing Generator by Contractors The first menu-pricing system for home service contractors receives recognition at annual HARDI conference

DALTON, Ga., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Flat Rate , the first menu-pricing system for home service contractors, was recognized for its excellence in the home service industry after being named the No. 1 retail pricing generator for contractors during the annual HARDI conference in Palm Springs, California.

HARDI, which is the national industry association of HVAC/R distributors, partnered with Farmington Consulting Group (FCG) to conduct the national survey of HVAC/R contractors to determine their buying preferences and how HVAC/R distributors could best respond to the changing environment. Approximately 830 contractors completed the online survey.

"Being named the No. 1 retail pricing generator by contractors is proof that The New Flat Rate is doing what it was created to do, which is to make the lives of our members easier," said Rodney Koop, founder and CEO of The New Flat Rate. "We plan on continuing our growth by listening to feedback from contractors across the country and developing more menu pages that can help a broad range of home service companies."

In regard to the participants in the survey, 68% were owners or executive members of their home service company with 59% being in the residential add-on and replacement market. The New Flat Rate ranked first against other price generator giants.

"This is more than just an accolade for our state-of-the-art software," said Danielle Putnam, president of The New Flat Rate. "This is a display of how hard our company works to ensure our members have all the necessary tools to sell their services. Whether it's going on ride-alongs to help our members improve the service call process or providing educational workshops, we are determined to make the lives of contractors easier and more profitable.

"On average, technicians are leaving up to $1,200 each week on the table in customers' homes. This is a lost opportunity, and The New Flat Rate is the automatic sales system that does the selling for them so they can pick up that additional $1,200."

The New Flat Rate's done for you system allows field service technicians to have instant access to a variety of price books that provide pricing for repairs and gives customers multiple service options. The result is an increase in the average service ticket and customer satisfaction.

About The New Flat Rate

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 for two years in a row by Contracting Business, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

