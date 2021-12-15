The platform will simplify the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card for patients and offers telehealth tools for providers across the state of Louisiana

Elevate Holistics Brings Medical Marijuana Access to the Pelican State The platform will simplify the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card for patients and offers telehealth tools for providers across the state of Louisiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holistics, a multistate solution provider in the medical marijuana industry, is bringing its platform to simplify the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card to Louisiana.

"Legislature governing the use of medical marijuana has kept thousands of people from qualifying for this valuable alternative treatment for decades," said Stephen Stearman, CEO of Elevate Holistics. "That gap in accessibility is one that our platform is uniquely positioned to address, and we are excited to get to work helping Louisianans get the treatment they need."

Elevate Holistics is a multi-state operator (MOS) serving patients and medical professionals with alternative advanced healthcare options, encrypted SSL safe-site security, turn-key business solutions for clinics, online cannabis healthcare clinics, and compassionate follow-up care. Encrypted online telehealth options, including medical cannabis evaluations, renewals, and online "Ask Me Anything" videos, help patients navigate state laws with confidence.

"Medical marijuana cards should be easily available to everyone who needs one, and we will continue rolling out our platform state by state to make that happen," added Stearman. "The cannabis industry is ripe for change, and we have every intention of making the most of this moment to help Americans get access to the treatment they need."

Elevate Holistics will start seeing patients in Louisiana on January 1. For more information about Elevate Holistics or to request a medical marijuana card, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

About Elevate Holistics

Elevate Holistics is a telehealth platform focusing on getting people their medical marijuana cards and physician's medical cannabis certifications/recommendations as simply and easily as possible. The vision was two-fold: increase accessibility to those in need and provide an easy to use platform for people who want the privacy of their own home. Today, Elevate Holistics operates in multiple states, has served thousands of HAPPY PATIENTS, and is innovating to provide doctors & patients a better medical marijuana evaluation experience. For more information, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

