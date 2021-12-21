MotorBiscuit Announces Its 2021 Vehicle Award Winners

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MotorBiscuit (motorbiscuit.com), an automotive media brand of Endgame360, has named the winners of the inaugural MotorBiscuit Vehicle Awards. MotorBiscuit staff and senior automotive journalists tested dozens of vehicles in 2021, reviewing and rating over 40 SUVs, cars, trucks, and minivans first-hand. Each vehicle review included thoughtful assessment of the styling, quality, user experience, and innovation of the exterior, interior, tech, handling, and performance, as well as safety and predicted reliability.
The category award recipients are:
MotorBiscuit SUV of the Year
2021 Genesis GV80
MotorBiscuit Hybrid/Electric Vehicle of the Year
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
MotorBiscuit Car of the Year
2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata
MotorBiscuit Best Driving Experience of the Year
2021 Lexus LC 500
"As a leading provider of automotive news and information, the MotorBiscuit team is thrilled and honored to have experienced each test drive this year. Our category finalists were diverse and at the forefront of meeting consumer and enthusiast standards," says Sarah Kennedy, MotorBiscuit Managing Editor. "We are delighted to present these awards to the winners."
ABOUT MOTORBISCUIT
MotorBiscuit (motorbiscuit.com) is an automotive media brand owned and operated by Endgame360, Inc. (endgame360.com). With an average of 6.5 million unique users per month, MotorBiscuit's mission is to inform and entertain readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice.
ABOUT ENDGAME360
Publishing since 2009, Endgame360 received the Inc. Best Workplaces Award in 2020. Endgame360 strives to educate passionate fans about topics they love. Its brands, which include Showbiz Cheat Sheet (cheatsheet.com), Sportscasting (sportscasting.com), and MotorBiscuit serve over 40 million unique users per month.
