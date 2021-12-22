In the year of its 25th anniversary, a delegation of Menarini Fair Play Ambassadors was received in audience by the Holy Father in the Paul VI Audience Hall

POPE FRANCIS WELCOMES IN AUDIENCE THE FAIR PLAY MENARINI AWARD In the year of its 25th anniversary, a delegation of Menarini Fair Play Ambassadors was received in audience by the Holy Father in the Paul VI Audience Hall

VATICAN CITY, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, in the solemn setting of the Paul VI Audience Hall, a delegation of Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors was received in audience by the Holy Father, bearing messages of hope, respect, ethics, and dedication to others, typical of fair play.

Pope Francis with the International Fair Play Menarini ambassadors © Vatican Media

The Fair Play Award, committed to the common good of sport has, every year since 1996, acknowledged sportspeople and institutions from all over the world who have distinguished themselves for their ethics and contribution to society. Since the very first edition, award winners have also become Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors, representing the noblest values of sport and becoming positive role models and examples for future generations.

During this morning's audience, a large delegation of Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors, representing winners of past editions of the Fair Play Menarini Award, had the honour of being able to confer a commemorative plaque to the Holy Father as Fair Play Ambassador.

"Pope Francis teaches us every day the importance of values such as brotherhood, solidarity, and respect for others. Being received in audience by the Holy Father to acknowledge the healthy values of sport and life has been a precious gift for the Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors," declared Lucia and Alberto Giovanni Aleotti, shareholders and members of the Menarini Board. "The words of Pope Francis, together with the examples set by the Fair Play Ambassadors, remind us all how the true champions in life are those who, even in the most difficult moments, rely on their dedication and talent, always respect the rules, and are willing to shake the hand of their opponents."

Here below is the list of Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors and representatives present this morning:

Giuseppe Abbagnale – Olympic champion in rowing and Chairman of the Italian Rowing Federation

Agostino Abbagnale – Olympic champion in rowing

Romano Battisti –Olympic champion in rowing and Luna Rossa crew member

Massimo Bonini –Football coach

Serse Cosmi – Football coach

Ferdinando De Giorgi –Trainer of Italy's National male volleyball team

Gabriella Dorio – Olympic champion in athletics

Andrea Giani - Volleyball coach

Pietro Giurdanella – FNOPI Board member

Eleonora Goldoni – Football player

Carolina Kostner – Olympic ice skating champion

Andrea Lucchetta – Former volleyball player and sports commentator

Carolina Morace – Football coach

Manuel Poggiali – World motorcycling champion

Francesca Porcellato – Paralympic champion in athletics and skiing

Elisa Santoni – Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics

Ylenia Scapin – Olympic champion in judo

Giusy Versace – Paralympic athlete and member of Parliament

Photograph attached to this press release:

All rights to this photo belong to © Vatican Media

