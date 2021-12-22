Irvine, California defense contractor RRDS, Inc. has been awarded a contract with a ceiling of $2,726,076,042 for a period of 60 months to supply light commercial vehicles to federal fleet customers nationwide.

RRDS Awarded $2.7 Billion Federal Fleet Vehicles IDIQ Contract By the General Services Administration (47QMCA22D000T) Irvine, California defense contractor RRDS, Inc. has been awarded a contract with a ceiling of $2,726,076,042 for a period of 60 months to supply light commercial vehicles to federal fleet customers nationwide.

IRVINE Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RRDS, Inc., Southern California based federal contractor, is a solution-based systems integrator, known to provide custom-procurement, logistics and program management services to the Department of Defense, Department of State, intelligence community, various federal agencies and allied nations across the world.

YOU DEPLOY | WE DELIVER (PRNewsfoto/RRDS, Inc.)

This contract is awarded to RRDS under the GSA Fleet Vehicle Purchasing Program, the mandatory source for purchases of new non-tactical vehicles for Department of Defense and federal executive agencies. More than 50,000 vehicles are purchased annually through GSA Fleet Vehicle contracts, providing significant benefits and cost savings to the DOD and executive branch agencies.

Maxwell Sun, Vice President of Supply Chain Management at RRDS, said: "RRDS is honored to provide our nation's public servants with award-winning commercial passenger vehicles to support their transportation needs. This is the third consecutive year that RRDS has received an IDIQ award under the GSA Fleet Vehicle Purchasing Program and we look forward to collaborating with the GSA and their federal government partners in the years to come."

About RRDS, Inc.

RRDS is a results-driven, full-service, sole-source option for the United States Government and affiliated entities. RRDS offers a broad line of products and services, coupled with full-suite logistics solutions. We specialize in cradle to grave Supply Chain with an expertise in identifying bespoke solutions to meet mission requirements. Utilizing proven PMO systems, we offer an end-to-end solution for all our customers. RRDS is focused on your mission.

To learn more, please visit www.rrds.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RRDS, Inc.