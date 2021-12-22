TRADEWIND VOYAGES LAUNCHES FULL 2022/23 MEDITERRANEAN AND CARIBBEAN SCHEDULE

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Voyages has confirmed its full programme for the 2022/23 season, with the world's newest and largest tall ship, Golden Horizon, making her inaugural journey in the Caribbean in Barbados next November. Complementing the debut in the Mediterranean in May 2022, the following year's season is also announced, with sailings starting from Portugal in April 2023.

The Caribbean season offers an extensive selection of voyages that span the Grenadines, St Vincent, St Lucia, Guadeloupe, British Virgin Islands, St Kitts, St Barts, Antigua and more. Running from April to September 2023, voyages for the new 2023 Mediterranean season include Spain, France, Italy, Albania, Montenegro, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece and Turkey.

Tradewind Voyages is offering a limited time offer for all voyages, which includes a deposit of only $100pp and final payment due 30 days prior to sailing, plus complimentary Horizon Beer & Wine Collection (worth up to $540 pp) is included for 2022 voyages (excluding Christmas & New Year departures). The incentive starts today and is valid on bookings through to 31 January 2022.

With 20 new sailings on offer across the Caribbean from November 2022 through to March 2023 and 22 new voyages for the Mediterranean 2023 season, there is no shortage of options for clients. Prices start from $2,349, based on double cabin.

Centred around a voyage for the senses, all itineraries have been created to highlight the intimate connections to local destinations that the tall ship can facilitate, thanks to its access to some of the smaller ports. Guests will be able to see and discover lesser-known places and taste local delicacies, with regional food always showcased on board.

Commenting on the full 2022/23 programme launch, CEO Tradewind Voyages, Alan McGrory said: "We are delighted to be able to present the full 2022/23 voyages for the senses programme to our partners. This will allow our past guests that have been eagerly awaiting to book both 2022 and 2023 voyages on board Golden Horizon to do so. In addition, we hope it will help our agents and their clients in planning ahead and provide the confidence to continue to make travel plans at this time."

Golden Horizon's design is based on France II, a legendary square-rigged tall ship built in 1913, and is inspired by Tea Clippers and Cape Horners. Boasting five bars, impressive spa facilities, three pools, a spectacular dining room with central skylight for top-notch dining and a high staff-to-guest ratio means that first-class service is guaranteed for everyone travelling with Tradewind Voyages. Its 140 cabins all offer ocean views. The philosophy is to be powered by nature whenever possible and the intent is to sail, without using propulsion, whenever possible.

