Blackbaud Shows Continued Commitment to Giving Back Around the World

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today shared ways it is giving back through its global corporate social responsibility (CSR) program through the end of this year. As a company that has been committed to social good since it was founded 40 years ago, Blackbaud's vision is to power an Ecosystem of Good® that builds a better world. With its remote-first workforce approach, Blackbaud has implemented several new ways for employees to get involved and give back, whether virtually or in-person.

"Regardless of location or role, the people of Blackbaud are all about giving back, with a particular focus on intentional action in the communities where they personally live and work," said Rachel Hutchisson, vice president, global social responsibility, Blackbaud. "As a company, we join in that spirit through many acts of generosity and service, which—along with our commitment to ESG—are at the heart of who we are as a business serving social good."

Blackbaud's recent contributions and activations to help good take over include:

Disaster Relief Donations: To support communities in need and aid in recovery efforts, Blackbaud made donations following several natural disasters and crises this year, including: winter storms across the U.S. south, floods in Australia and Costa Rica , education and reconciliation in Canada in regards to indigenous residential schools, wildfires in the U.S. and Canada , an earthquake in Haiti , Hurricane Ida in the U.S. and the recent wave of tornadoes that caused devastation in six U.S. states. In addition, Blackbaud encouraged employees to leverage the company's matching gifts program when making personal donations.

Employee Volunteering: Employees across the company joined forces in November for Blackbaud's annual Week of Caring celebration, completing 22 service projects benefitting nonprofits across the U.S. and Australia , from offering virtual pro-bono consulting services to packing care kits for orphans to volunteering for community park maintenance and more. In addition, Blackbaud held a pitch competition in partnership with Employees across the company joined forces in November for Blackbaud's annual Week of Caring celebration, completing 22 service projects benefitting nonprofits across the U.S. and, from offering virtual pro-bono consulting services to packing care kits for orphans to volunteering for community park maintenance and more. In addition, Blackbaud held a pitch competition in partnership with Common Impact where teams of employees were matched with two nonprofits— Trees Forever and Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia —and spent the day brainstorming and creating solutions for the organizations' marketing and storytelling.

Donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters: Blackbaud Blackbaud recently announced it will make a multi-year, six-figure gift to Big Brothers Big Sisters to build greater equity, social capital and a stronger, more diverse global workforce. Blackbaud will track the progress of this investment over the next three years and will actively connect its employees to service opportunities to join Big Brothers Big Sisters in their mission of helping all youth achieve their full potential.

Technology Donations: This year, Blackbaud donated nearly 1,000 devices—including laptops, keyboards, monitors, mice and USB headsets—to organizations in the U.K., Canada and the U.S. The majority of donations were made to Canada . This year, Blackbaud donated nearly 1,000 devices—including laptops, keyboards, monitors, mice and USB headsets—to organizations in the U.K.,and the U.S. The majority of donations were made to Human-I-T, which supplies low-cost devices to people and families in need across the U.S. Other recipients included Kramden Institute in the U.S., Business2Schools in the U.K. and LGBT YouthLine and Jessie's Centre in

Annual Donation to One80 Place: For more than 20 years, Blackbaud has made an annual donation to Charleston, S.C. where Blackbaud is headquartered, to support their mission of preventing and ending homelessness. Blackbaud has donated $450,000 to the program over two decades. This year's donation was made in support of the family shelter for the homeless. The shelter provides critical safety services while families are transitioning to permanent housing. For more than 20 years, Blackbaud has made an annual donation to One80 Place , an organization inwhere Blackbaud is headquartered, to support their mission of preventing and ending homelessness. Blackbaud has donatedto the program over two decades. This year's donation was made in support of the family shelter for the homeless. The shelter provides critical safety services while families are transitioning to permanent housing.

Blackbaud Global Toy Drive: For the 22nd year, Blackbaud held its annual toy drive, serving 10 organizations across the globe to bring holiday cheer to families. Blackbaud employees donated over 5,500 toys this year, bringing total toy donations to more than 118,000 over the program's 22-year history.

Over the past year, Blackbaud has made bold commitments to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) program, establishing an ESG steering committee, and reporting on new metrics. Blackbaud also joined the United Nations Global Compact—a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

Blackbaud was recently recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for its ESG and CSR programs and was also named a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Citizens Award winner. Earlier this year, Blackbaud was named a Diversity Champion by the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Learn more about ways that Blackbaud gives back in the most recent Blackbaud Social Responsibility Report.

