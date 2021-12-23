Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of SNBR, RKT, or RVNC Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties related to whether insiders caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR)

(i) Sleep Number suffered a disruption in its supply chain for foam after Winter Storm Uri; (ii) Sleep Number did not have the supply chain flexibility, redundancies, and fail-safes, sufficient to offset the foam supply disruption after Winter Storm Uri; (iii) because foam was a required material, Sleep Number's ability to fulfill customer orders had been impaired; (iv) Sleep Number was unable to meet demand for products; and (v) Sleep Number had been forced to delay mattress shipments to consumers.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT)

(i) Rocket's gain on sale margins were contracting at the highest rate in two years from increased competition among mortgage lenders, an unfavorable shift toward the lower margin Partner Network operating segment and compression in the price spread between the primary and secondary mortgage markets; (ii) Rocket was engaged in a battle for market share with its primary competitors in the wholesale market; (iii) Rocket's gain on sale margins were on track to plummet at least 140 basis points in the first six months of 2021; and (iv) rather than remaining elevated due to surging demand, Rocket's company-wide gain-on-sale margins had fallen materially below pre-pandemic averages.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC)

(i) quality control deficiencies existed at the Company's manufacturing facility for DAXI; (ii) the deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the FDA would approve the DAXI BLA in its current form; (iii) it was unlikely that the DAXI BLA would obtain FDA approval within the timeframe the Company had represented; and (iv) Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

