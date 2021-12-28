Invitation for Innoviz CEO's White Paper Virtual Workshop: Establishing LiDAR Standards for Safe Level 3 Automated Driving

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ), a leading provider of high-performance LiDAR sensors and perception software, invites you to join Co-Founder and CEO Omer Keilaf for a live virtual workshop on January 3, 2022, at 11:00 am EST. The workshop will introduce chapters from a new white paper, written by Mr. Keilaf, that address the different aspects of designing a LiDAR for a Level 3 automated vehicle platform and show how these aspects translate to the design and requirements of an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that ensures road safety and system performance at all speeds and across all environments. To register for the workshop, visit https://bit.ly/3mqZ9cW . The white paper will be available on Innoviz's website following the event.

The LiDAR Standards for Safe Autonomy Workshop will be held live on Jan 3, 2022, 11am EST.

According to the World Health Organization, over 1.3 million people across the globe die in traffic collisions and up to 50 million people suffer from road-related injuries each year. Transportation is a major part of our lives and best engineering practices should be applied to minimize road dangers and the potential for human error. The workshop will address design requirements and considerations for ensuring safe driving in a Level 3 automated vehicle during an emergency braking event, including an analysis of key parameters such as horizontal and vertical field of view, horizontal and vertical resolution, detection range, frame rate and reflectivity response.

"We've learned a lot over the past 6 years, working hand-in-hand with automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers to develop cutting-edge LiDAR for Level 3 automated systems, where humans aren't driving when the automated driving features are engaged," said Innoviz Co-founder and CEO Omer Keilaf. "I'm proud of what my team has accomplished and look forward to sharing our knowledge with the industry in hopes of accelerating the reality of truly autonomous transportation for all."

Innoviz was recently selected to participate in a consortium with OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers to inform common sensor specifications and characterization guidelines, and common and application-relevant evaluation frameworks. Innoviz will continue to invest in standardization efforts and educational initiatives to ensure that LiDAR is used to make roads safer for passengers and pedestrians alike.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz is a global leader in LiDAR technology, working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads. Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz has been elected both by an internationally-recognized premium car brand for use in consumer vehicles as well as by other commercial and industrial leaders for a wide range of use cases. For more information, visit www.innoviz.tech.

Join the discussion: Facebook , LinkedIn , YouTube , Twitter

Media Contact

Media@innoviz-tech.com

Investor Contact

Maya Lustig

Innoviz Technologies

+972 54 677 8100

Investors@innoviz-tech.com

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, the markets in which Innoviz operates and Innoviz's projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 21, 2021 and other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Innoviz Technologies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Innoviz Technologies)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Innoviz Technologies